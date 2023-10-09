Stardew Valley is one of the most complete indie games that we can currently find on the market. large video game market. Being also one of the most enjoyable little gems on Nintendo Switch, she has made the cover of several media outlets for a controversial topic.

And a sector of the Stardew Valley community is collecting signatures on Change.org to be included in the game selective pronouns for transgender people and those who qualify as “non-binary.” Many consider that this addition would be a positive change, others are more reticent.

The objective has been established in 2,500 companies and at the time of writing this note, has reached almost 2200. The developer “ConcernedApe” has not commented on future changes in this regard. Although this call is somewhat minority, it has not taken long to go viral.

Stardew Valley could try to accommodate these demands, although the translation costs of the game would increase considerably. We’ll see how this situation turns out. which has had criticism and comments in every possible way, as is usually customary in this type of news. Don’t forget to leave your opinion in the comments regarding this topic that is giving us a lot to talk about.