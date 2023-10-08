With the goal that Eric Barone takes into consideration doing it with the 1.6 update.

Stardew Valley is one of the most complete farming games that exist today.

Join the conversation

Stardew Valley is, has been, and will probably continue to be a phenomenon for a long time. Lovers of this type of titles will already know it, but we are talking about the launch that managed to popularize farm games again. In addition, it is considered one of the best indie games in history, quite an achievement considering the large number of quality works that we find among this type of projects. Even so, you should not be mistaken; Although this is a game highly praised by the public and critics, it is not perfect at all, and Your community is fair but demanding.

Many games today are including different options so that people can freely choose their pronoun, regardless of the type of character they make with the editor. This has been highly applauded by a considerable part of the public, including of course the trans community and non-binary users who now feel more represented in video games, and the truth is that they have expressed forcefully that they want the same treatment in Stardew Valley.

They have started a signature petition campaign

In Stardew Valley, as most of you already know, we have to create our own character, so we are talking about a totally valid request if we take into account the precedents with other video games. Eric Barone has been asking for quite some timeresponsible for this title, that this option be included, although it has not been formalized until now with a campaign to collect signatures.

You can find this campaign on the renowned website Change.org. In this same one, the user who had the initiative explains exactly the reasons behind this specific campaign, and they are the following: “When you start a new farm, you are tasked with creating a character, but there are only two gender options to choose from”.

“This excludes non-binary players from feeling fully represented by the game, forcing them to choose between being referred to as he or she throughout their gaming experience.” In addition to this, he also explains that On PC there is the option to install the mod known as The Gender Neutralitybut also explains that “as the game is available on many platforms that do not allow mods, a change needs to be made to the base game so that everyone can feel represented.”

1.6 content sneak peek. no release date yet pic.twitter.com/vyhbFRkZ00 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 27, 2023

This request ends with the user explaining that “update 1.6 is being worked on”a moment that he considers perfect for this option to reach the base game.

Join the conversation