We bring you more interesting information about Stardew Valley. This is confirmation that a new update is on the way.

Stardew Valley

In the message below, ConcernedApe, responsible for the title, confirms some additional information. After learning some details a few weeks ago, it has now been confirmed that version 1.6 has more data available.

Although he shared a screenshot of his new project, Haunted Chocolatier, ConcernedApe has now published new details of this patch, which does not have a date yet.

The creative has published a message showing on social networks the possibility of putting hats on your pets in the popular farm and life simulation. In addition, he anticipated new festivities, endgame and post-game content, dialogues and secrets in version 1.6 of the game, which we now also know allows the incorporation of hats for pets on all platforms.

Here you can see it:

Have you given it a chance? We read you.

Fuente.