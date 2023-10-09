We have interesting news related to Stardew Valley, the popular farming game, since its developer has just confirmed that the next update will have something curious that will benefit the pets in the game.

This is what the update will include

As you probably know, Stardew Valley is available on consoles and PC, and has become an interesting option for the community, all thanks to the unique style that a developer like Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone can offer.

Now, it was the same creator of the title who shared news about the long-awaited 1.6 update, as he confirmed that the content will have the possibility of customizing your pets a little.

Here you can see it:

You can now put hats on cats and dogs

As you could see, Barone continues to give something to talk about with the new content of his farm game and published a message showing the curious option of putting decorations on the heads of dogs and cats within the game.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to this, ConcernedApe anticipated that the 1.6 update will include a large festival, 2 mini-festivals, new final content that will expand each of the skill areas, items and crafting recipes, more than 100 new lines of dialogue, clothing of winter, new types of rewards and more.

The bad news is that, as usual, ConcernedApe did not want to reveal a release window for the patch, so all users of the game will have to continue waiting.

Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, through Steam, and mobile. We remind you that Eric Barone is currently working on a new title known as Haunted Chocolatier.

What do you think of what update 1.6 of the game will have? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

