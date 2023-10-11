We have important news related to Stardew Valley, since it has just been confirmed that the farm game will have a concert tour on different continents.

As you surely know, Stardew Valley is available on consoles and PC, and has become an interesting option for players, who are happy with everything it offers and which was created by developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone.

Now, the person responsible for the title confirmed that he is working on a concert tour for next year called “Festival of Seasons”, where a selection of music from the successful indie will be presented and performed by an orchestra.

As you could see, this initiative is a world tour that will begin selling tickets on the concert website, and that promises a great experience for fans with arrangements of the most beloved songs from the soundtrack.

“Stardew Valley: Festival of Seasons is an intimate and immersive live concert featuring new arrangements of the most treasured songs from the game’s mesmerizing soundtrack. Overseen by ConcernedApe, the concert program will take you on a musical journey through the valley’s four seasons, its unforgettable festivals and its beloved villagers. “Join us at Festival of Seasons and experience the magic of Stardew Valley like never before!” reads part of the statement.

As you can see, now fans in different cities will have a good way to endure the wait for the long-awaited 1.6 update of the indie delivery.

What will the new Stardew Valley patch include?

The farm simulator continues to prepare to receive its next patch, which will include a large festival, 2 mini-festivals, new final content that will expand each of the skill areas, items and crafting recipes, more than 100 new lines of dialogue, winter clothing, new types of rewards and more, all at a date yet to be announced.

We remind you that Stardew Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, through Steam, and mobile phones.

What do you think of this concert for Stardew Valley? Tell us in the comments.

