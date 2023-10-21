A fan of the game has noticed a detail that makes Starbucks a faithful follower of Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley is a farm management game that has managed to make millions of people fall in love with it.

What happens when you mix one of the most famous coffee shops in the world with a game very loved by the community? The answer is simple, Followers notice incredible details that are full of references, either directly or indirectly, to said game. This time we are talking about Starbucks and Stardew Valley, a farm management game that offers hundreds of hours to its players.

This game was launched for the first time in 2016 and since then it has not stopped achieving success and followers around the world. However, many people did not think that Starbucks would be part of that circle of people who are hooked on managing their wonderful farm and getting materials to continue improving it a little more every day. If you want to see what the famous cafeteria has done that has caught the attention of this follower, let’s go with it.

Starbucks welcomes fall with Stardew Valley

This has been discovered by Reddit user Sir_Sparda. In the image that has been shared with the community you can see the characters of the famous game drawn on a blackboard to welcome customers and the autumn season. The one that many people like so much to be able to drink their very hot coffee while watching the leaves fall from the trees. Just below these lines we leave you the image in question for you to enjoy.

As you have seen, two of the most recognizable characters from Stardew Valley welcome you on that board. It’s not only great to see the admiration that Starbucks has for Stardew Valley, but also the talent of whoever drew them. Abigail and Harvey are the protagonists this time, although as you well know if you are fans of the game, there are many more villagers who are available to welcome you to the town.

It wouldn’t be strange to see Starbucks do this play again but with different characters from the game., so stay tuned for new details if you like these curiosities. For our part, we promise to pay attention so that you don’t miss anything like that, Stardew Valley has managed to make millions of people fall in love with it, so it is normal that sooner or later someone does wonders like these. Also, remember that the creator of this title is preparing a new installment that promises to make even more people fall in love with it.

