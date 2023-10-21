The origin of the prodigious Skywalker’s scar is a small question among several Star Wars fans.

Anakin Skywalker’s scar caught special attention in Revenge of the Sith

The so-called prequel trilogy Star Wars that formed the films The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith allowed us to meet Anakin Skywalker before falling into the misfortune of becoming Darth Vader, the execution arm of Emperor Palpatine and one of the most terrifying figures known in the entire galaxy.

Anakin Skywalker proved in these films to be a skilled Jedi and the scar he wears on his face during Revenge of the Sith is one of the greatest proofs of the many confrontations he had in the past against several of the most powerful Sith we have ever met, But who was responsible for leaving this mark on what would end up becoming the most famous Star Wars character of all?

The surprising origin of Anakin Skywalker’s scar

There is an interesting anecdote behind this brand. According to George Lucas, the great creator of the franchise, the scar was placed on the character for simple personal taste and it was the comic Star Wars: Republic # 71 the one who decided to give its origin:

On the cover itself we can see Anakin sporting his scar and in this same comic it is discovered that Asajj Ventress was responsible for leaving this mark on him while he faced the one he still was at that moment the disciple of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Like a good portion of Star Wars comics, this issue was placed chronologically between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, so The Galactic Empire was not yet ruling the galaxy and Anakin had not fully developed the skills that would later allow him to defeat Count Dooku, an enemy who caused the mutilation of one of his hands.

This scar also appeared in other derivative products that were very popular among fans, such as the miniseries Star Wars: The Clone Wars from 2003, however, Star Wars: Republic #71 is considered a non-canonical product.

Both Anakin Skywalker and Hayden Christensen, who gave life to the Jedi in Episodes II and III, returned to the franchise thanks to the miniseries starring Ahsoka Tano and the actor could not help but talk about his return as Anakin Skywalker, probably the most important character the actor has played in his filmography.

