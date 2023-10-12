The director of Rogue One has spoken about the theory that Jyn Erso is sensitive to the Force.

Actress Felicity Jones played Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

There are many theories surrounding several of the most famous Star Wars characters. The saga originally created by George Lucas has expanded year after year with derivative products that in many cases have greatly expanded the already immense world of this multi-million dollar franchise.

Jyn Erso, despite not being a Jedi and focus his life on confronting the Galactic Empire Away from the lightsabers, she was key to the destruction of the Death Star in A New Hope and one of the most popular theories of the character has gained so much relevance that the director of Rogue One himself, Gareth Edwards, decided to talk about said theory that asserts that The protagonist of your film is someone sensitive to the Force.

The origin of one of the most popular Rogue One theories

The theory was formed following a scene where Jyn Erso’s mother gave her daughter a cristal Kyber which he would end up using as an amulet. These crystals have always been related to the Jedi, specifically with their lightsabers because they are essential for their manufacture. Furthermore, these crystals make it possible to facilitate the link between the saber and its bearer.

Many simply think that this was a nod to the Jedi who are so absent in the film, but others claim that the choice of this crystal confirms that Jyn Erso turns out to be sensitive to its unique properties and nothing less than the Force. The theory ended up reaching the ears of Gareth Edwards and in an interview with The Direct he decided to share his opinion:

Don’t know. I mean, I see the Force as, like a religion, obviously. And it’s like, you could tell a child, ‘Have faith in God.’ It doesn’t mean they are the Messiah. I see it as you can believe in the idea that there is something bigger than us, that there is a destiny of some kind. But you don’t have to be the second coming of Christ to do something great with your life.

These words from Edwards are extremely interesting. The filmmaker has no qualms about honestly admitting that he is not able to confirm this theory, in addition to reminding us the great mysticism that has always enveloped the concept of the Force within the franchise, relating it to belief and faith, a common comparison when talking about this metaphysical power which has always been present in Star Wars.

We’ll have to wait to find out if Jyn Erso is officially force-sensitive, but it’s clear that several of the great achievements this character has achieved are due to an unbreakable willpower moved in part by the enormous pain that the Galactic Empire caused her long ago.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Over time it became one of the highest-rated Star Wars films. Its war theme meant a breath of fresh air and at certain moments he was able to remind us of the dark theme that accompanied a good part of the history of The Empire Strikes Back. Years after Rogue One, a television series was released focused on the character of Cassian Andor, the film’s co-star.

