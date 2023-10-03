Star Wars has been entertaining us for decades with content that covers most of today’s spectrums of entertainment. He began forging his path in the universe of cinema. As the years went by, the saga grew stronger to the point that comics, more movies, series and even video games came out. From the balance of the Force between Jedi and Sith, through the latest updates to the Ahsoka series that has reconnected with the community. Star Wars is rich in possibilities and you just have to know how to take advantage of them. In this article we will answer many questions and curiosities about the color of the lightsabers from the LucasFilm and Disney franchise.

The color of Star Wars lightsabers

And in all this framework that has been woven for decades, curiosities emerge as if we were talking about a spring at the top of a mountain. Star Wars lore is so rich, that many times we overlook many anecdotes, like the color of lightsabers. In total there are several types of lightsaber, the ones known at the moment as of the writing of this article are:

Blue Red Green Orange Black Yellow Gold White Bronze Silver Purple

Next we will move on to explain the meaning and the lore behind each saber color in Star Wars.

Blue lightsaber

Each color represents a value in the Star Wars universe. In the case of the blue lightsaber (which is one of the most common in the saga), would be the skill. It has been used by the best duelists of the Jedi order. It is often used by combat-skilled Jedi who prefer to use their physical abilities over others. In the Jedi Order these were called Guardians. The characters who ended up using this type of lightsaber are: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Leia Organa, Plo Koon and Rey Skywalker among others.

The meaning of Red

The color Red is linked to the dark side of the Force and represents the power, anger, suffering and passion. It was used by the Sith and the Empire. At first there were Kyber crystals of this color (which is where the light of the saber comes from). However, with the constant use of the Sith, these crystals decreased until they practically disappeared. However, a new way was devised to achieve this color for the saber. Each Sith aspirant had to assassinate a Jedi, take away the lightsaber and, through the Force, corrupt the crystal and bathe it in the Jedi’s blood. This rite meant that in many cases the crystal fragmented, making it impossible for a red Kyber crystal to be forged. The most mythical characters who came to use it were Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Conde Dooku, Kylo Ren y Anakin Skywalker (and Ahsoka).

Color Verde and Star Wars

It represents the Wisdom. It is used by characters who have greater control of the Force and make incredible use of it. Exclusive to the Jedi Order, and they acquired the rank of consuls. They tended to be those Jedi who were more erudite and versed in study. The most mythical characters who used this color on their lightsaber are Luke Skywalker, Yoda and Qui-Gon-Jinn among others.

The importance and complexity of Orange

After the appearance of the Ahsoka series, we have been able to see in perspective the importance of this new color, one that within the cinematographic universe we had not had the pleasure of seeing. And the character of Baylan and Ahsoka It is one of the community’s favorites and its past hides many secrets. Baylan Skoll is sensitive to the Force, but is neither Jedi nor Sith, It is an intermediate point. Something completely different from what we are used to. He belonged to the Jedi, and knew Anakin.

However, he distanced himself from the Order, trying to find meaning in his life on his own. He was one of the few who managed to escape Order 66. The color orange symbolizes the Equilibrium. He is also associated with the Gray Jedi, a facet of the old galactic Star Wars canon. This type of Jedi is neither in the light nor in the dark side of the Force. He is going through a moment of balance between both sides.

The legendary color Black

One of the most striking and interesting sabers in Star Wars lore. Symbolizes absolute power, pride and supremacy. The use of these sabers is linked to independent characters with great power. It emits a different light as well as a completely different sound than the rest of the sabers. Its shape is also different, similar to that of a short sword. There were only 1,500 crystals of this type and the Sith took practically all of them. Only him Mandalorian Tarr Vizsla He built one on the side of light.

The color yellow

Balance and discipline. This saber is not very common and is normally used by those Jedi known as Sentinels, who carried out service work and intelligence missions. Some were also assigned as guardians of the Order. A charismatic character who would use this color It was Bastila Shan.

The golden sabers

It symbolizes the Justicehe knowledge and compassion. This color is usually very rare and is barely present in the Star Wars universe. It is intended for the most fervent users of the light side of the Force. His qualities are always positive and there is no trace of the dark force anywhere. It was used by the Jedi King Skywalker and Qu Rahn.

Ahsoka’s white color

The white color is rare, and one of the most favorites of the Star Wars community. It symbolizes the Pureza maximum. just used it Ahsoka Tano after defecting from the Jedi Order and he achieved it after carrying out a process totally opposite to the corruption of the Sith order.

Bronze in the Jedi Order

The bronze represents the Physical strength. It is a fairly standard color that is distributed among common Force users, who prefer physical abilities over using the Force. Lowbacca It is a great exponent of this type of lightsabers.

The color Silver

It represents two very important values: Faith and peace. Users of this type of color are characters who have values ​​linked to peace and patience. Normally wielded by noble and kind leaders. These lightsabers have very rarely been seen going into battle. Tera Sinube He is a Jedi who made use of this color and also used it as a staff.

Mace Windu’s legendary purple saber

And to finish the article we are looking at one of the most legendary sabers in the entire Star Wars saga. Mace Windu’s purple saber, for many one of the best characters in the entire franchise. It refers to Balance. Used by people with great power in the light side of the force, and also in the dark side. The bearers of this type of saber were not extremists in either sense. A middle ground that has generated many problems within the Jedi and even the Sith.