Bringing this enormous puppet to life was a particularly complicated task and this image proves it.

Jabba the Hutt was one of the great villains of Return of the Jedi

Return of the Jedi was the great conclusion to the mythical classic trilogy of Star Wars and brought with it a good number of scenes that are difficult to forget, several of them starring Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader or Emperor Palpatine, who made his impressive debut in this same installment and proved to be one of the most threatening villains in the galactic franchise.

Although the evil Sith Lord was the main antagonist of the film, the first third of the film also featured a villain who did not need to be a Force user to put our protagonists in trouble: Jabba the Hutta gigantic slug with great power in the world of crime whose presence on screen was a display of talent due to the large size of the puppet they used to give life to the character, But how did they manage to represent their movements so well? without requiring any computer effects?

This is how they animated Jabba the Hutt in Return of the Jedi

Given the importance of this character In the plot of Return of the Jedi it was essential that the Hutt feel as organic as possible and to accomplish that feat it required no less than 6 people working some of them directly inside the puppet:

Thanks to Jabba’s great corpulence and size, no less than 3 people could be placed inside: one dedicated himself entirely to animating Jabba’s large tail, which moved in more than one scene to express some emotions; Two others were in charge of the puppet’s arm movements and facial gesticulation, something that was reinforced by a fourth person who controlled the being’s eyes from a distance with a radio frequency controller.

Under the puppet there was also a great effort on the part of 2 more people, dedicated to emulate breathing movements of the alien’s slimy body. Perhaps due to the difficulty of showing this action for several seconds in a row, it was prioritized in the film. show the Hutt through medium shots rather than showing his entire body on screen.

Return of the Jedi is still considered one of the best Star Wars films and in it we were able to witness the end of the greedy Hutt. On the other hand, the possibility of Jabba starring in his own film directed by Guillermo del Toro was considered, a project that would have allowed us learn more about this villain and which ended up being officially cancelled.

