There are many works related to Star Wars that are still on the horizon to the delight of the fans and, although some productions that raised special interest, such as the Jabba the Hutt film that Guillermo del Toro was going to shoot, have been canceled for a long time, there are others that are the protagonists of constant rumors due to the great enthusiasm they arouse.

One of the future releases that attracts the most attention is the movie starring Rey, character that we met in The Force Awakens and that turned out to be one of the greatest successes of said film. In the absence of knowing the name that this production will officially have, a renowned YouTuber specialized in the franchise has shared which is rumored to be the official title of this production.

Rey’s new film would already have an official title according to a new rumor

The important youtuber @StarWarsMeg has assured that the new film of the character played by Daisy Ridley would already have a title: Star Wars: A New Beginning.

As with all titles of all Star Wars films and series, the title would make direct reference to one of the key themes that the plot would have and in this case it would mean a new plot arc for what was probably the most important character in the trilogy created by Disney.

The existence of a film starring Rey was confirmed in 2019 through the Star Wars Celebration made in the United Kingdom and, as is the case with other projects still in the air such as the Star Wars film that Taika Waititi was going to direct, not many details are known about it except that will take place chronologically after Episode IX and that Rey will take the role of Jedi master as happened, for example, with Obi-Wan in Attack of the Clones.

Although this possible title It’s nothing more than a rumor What we can consider official is that, according to Kathleen Kennedy, in Rey’s film the First Order has been defeated and the powerful user of the Force intends to make it a reality. the resurgence of the Light Side: “The Jedi are in chaos and it is even doubtful how many remain. Rey is building a New Jedi Order based on the legacy they left him.

