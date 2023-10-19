We all know that the Star Wars universe is full of incredible secrets and stories. But what we did not know is the magnitude of the economic price that many are willing to pay in order to get something very exclusive from the franchise.

We are talking about Greg Jein’s collection. Who was a professional in charge of creating the special effects in Star Wars, and whose public auction has reached the figure of 13 million dollars. And of that total price, 3 million have been dedicated to the purchase of a 50 centimeter X-Wing model.

This model was used in the filming of Star Wars in 1977. It was built by Light & Magic and won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The miniature is collected in a scale of 1:24 based on the base model that we see in the movies. If you are a lifelong fan, you will know which ship we are talking about. It is one of the most used by the Rebel Alliance.

Is made of vacuum thermoformed resin and styrene. It features acrylic paint and metal component on an aluminum skeleton. It is based on the ship that pilot Skywalker in one of the films of the first original Star Wars trilogy.