Star Wars is one of the best-known franchises in the cinema universe, and also in video games. And the work of George Lucas has gone through an infinite number of areas. Evolving and offering us very diverse content for several decades.

Currently, the Star Wars franchise is under license from Disneyso this company is the one that currently has all current rights and future of the franchise. Do you want to know which series are planned for the coming years?

This 2023 Ahsoka, The Mandalorian and the Bad Batch have been released. For 2024 there are four different adaptations plannedranging from animation to projects with real actors.

Andor Season 2 Acolyte Season 3 of the Bad Batch (will be the last) Skeleton Crew

The Force will continue to hit the world of cinema and series with new productions. And all this without counting the launch of future games, announcements of new future series and much more to continue expanding a universe that is assumed to be infinite and will remain forever in the entire audiovisual industry.

