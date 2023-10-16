The Star Wars franchise has been in theaters for decades. Leaving us legendary adaptations, and others that the community has not loved as much. After the failure of Disney’s latest Star Wars trilogy, it seems that the project that has been launched confirms the return to the origins that many wanted.

Not in terms of plot, but in terms of dedication and the construction of the characters. The Andor series, The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, are an example of how to make amends or at least try to make amends after the films of the last trilogy that were so disappointing.

But today’s note is about Ahsoka Tano and the record she has managed to shatter. The Ahsoka series features a total of 13 different lightsabers. Of these 13, 6 are used by Ahsoka in everything we carry as standard. These laser swords count both in the current line of the series and in the protagonist’s past memories.

It may be a little tiny, but it’s nice to see a greater variety of lightsabers after series like The Mandalorian, which They wanted to distance themselves a little from everything we saw in the first Star Wars. Did you know anything about this information before?