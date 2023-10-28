The unforgettable droid is the absolute protagonist of one of the biggest mistakes of the entire Star Wars franchise.

One of the most famous Star Wars characters

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in the world. Its content is immense and has managed to survive the passage of time launching constant spin-offs and derivative products, also helped by the great impact it had at the time your imaginative world and a wide cast of characters who star in the main films of this saga.

The prequel trilogy, that is, the one formed by The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith and which filmed entirely by George Lucas came hand in hand with an immense amount of new experiences of its most important characters, but also with a good number of script holes that created inconsistencies with respect to several events of the original trilogy and the most criticizable script hole of all has as its protagonist a character as beloved as R2-D2.

R2-2D hid the truth about Darth Vader for no apparent reason

Our favorite droid once again took center stage in the Episodes I, II and III and even helped Anakin Skywalker on more than one occasion, coming into contact with him. since childhood. The problem is that R2-2D, just as he witnessed a good part of Anakin’s story, also did the same with Luke and that is why it is so strange that at no time did the droid inform our protagonists about the identity of Darth Vader nor did he share with them the reasons for his transformation.

This error could have also occurred with C-3PO, but George Lucas solved the problem by formatting the character’s memory, something that didn’t happen with R2-D2. The droid made the decision to remain silent and not take advantage of the information he knew about Anakin to benefit our heroes.

As with other errors within the franchise, some They have preferred to take this script hole in a joking way coming to consider R2-D2 as a covert henchman of Anakin and the rest of the villains of the original trilogy. Others theorize that the droid remained silent to avoid the enormous psychological impact it would have on Luke discover that his greatest enemy was also his father, something that Darth Vader himself made him aware of in the climax of The Empire Strikes Back.

Other fans believe that simply George Lucas forgot this possibility when performing the complex task of connect the prequel trilogy to the original trilogy. Like other errors in the main films, the script hole starring the friendly droid has ended up being remembered as one of the many curiosities that the galactic franchise treasures.

