Time to take stock at Ubisoft: the company says it is satisfied with the performance of its main brands, but, at the same time, it says it is forced to slow down with regards to some ambitious projects.

As reported by VGC, the corporate financial report for the first half of the fiscal year of Ubisoft has highlighted a large increase in terms of sales (thanks to the great success achieved since the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage) and also the need to “slow down” with regards to a future project in particular.

Ubisoft hasn’t specified what this project is, but many fans and insiders suspect it is Star Wars Outlaws: according to some rumors, the game should have landed on our consoles by the end of the current fiscal year (which ends on March 31st) but this may no longer be the case.

There are none currently official confirmations on the part of Ubisoft but, having spoken of an “ambitious” and “long-awaited” title, fans have no doubt that it is the new title inspired by the Lucas Films series.

The game had been shown in some of its gameplay segments during the summer but no clarifications had yet been made regarding the release date.

We remind you that Star Wars Outlaws (initially scheduled for early 2024) is coming to PC and next-generation consoles.