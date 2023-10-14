The character Darth Vader hates the most is also one of the most important in the entire franchise.

Anakin’s conversion into Darth Vader was an emotional journey of pain, anger and frustration

Star Wars has the privilege of having one of the most famous villains in the history of cinema in its cast of main characters. Darth Vader, in addition to being a pop culture icon for years, is also one of the most tragic characters we met in the franchise and a good part of his worst acts are a direct consequence of enormous hatred that the character feels inside.

The enormous hatred that Darth Vader feels towards characters as important as Obi-Wan or Qui-Gon Jinn is something that many fans have known for a long time, but to the surprise of many and as the comic points out to us Star Wars: Darth Vader nº 39 The character Darth Vader hates most did not belong to the Jedi Council nor is he a Jedi, he is probably the culprit of several of the greatest misfortunes that occurred in the galaxy.

The following lines will include spoilers of Star Wars: Darth Vader nº 39.

The character who made Darth Vader suffer the most

As IGN Spain has previously indicated, many of us thought that the character that Darth Vader hated the most even before taking on this identity was his former master Obi-Wan due to the terrible physical and psychological consequences of his defeat against him in after their duel on Mustafar.

In fact, one of the most memorable and shocking scenes in Revenge of the Sith featured Anakin crawling on the ground. shouting with all his might the hatred he felt for Obi Wan, but his years as a disciple of the Emperor made him accumulate even more resentment towards one of the great antagonists of all the films in the franchise.

The comic showed this in a very interesting way: at a key moment in the plot Darth Vader needed to use the Force and for this he decided to concentrate hatred remembering some of the more important Jedi he met and came to consider enemies. Obi-Wan was not absent from Darth Vader’s thoughts, but finally he focused on none other than the figure of Emperor Palpatine as the person he hates most inside.

This very relevant scene is a demonstration that Darth Vader was aware that The Emperor was one of the main people responsible for his fall to the Dark Side motivated also by the hatred he felt for the Jedi Council and by the premonitory dreams he had about the imminent death of Padmé Amidala. Although Anakin considered Palpatine an ally and someone who valued his talent, the passage of time caused him to end up resenting such an authoritarian and evil figure.

This scene also serves to further reinforce the future redemption that Darth Vader would have in the famous ending of Return of the Jedi watching his son Luke Skywalker suffer at the hands of the Emperor and perhaps causing the decision that caused the temporary balance of the entire galaxy: take revenge on the Emperor and help cause much of the downfall of the Galactic Empire.

