Next Saturday, October 7 at exactly 4:30 p.m., the “Parade of the Galaxies” will take place. The tour will take place along Avenida Vallarta, starting from Avenida Enrique Díaz de León and ending at Glorieta Minerva. This event is organized by the international “Star Wars” fan club called Legion 501, which is represented in Jalisco by the Rancor Hunters.

THE REPORTER spoke with Carlos Mayorga, a member of the organizing committee, to learn the details of the project, in which more than 300 characters from the saga will parade, participating both from the interior of the Mexican Republic, as well as foreigners who come from countries such as: United States, Colombia , Costa Rica, Austria, Guatemala and Panama, among others. All of them members of the 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion.

“The 501st Legion is an international club with more than 16 thousand people gathered there, we are people who have movie-level costumes. We are the only club that is certified by both Disney, Lucasfilm and George Lucas himself. We are pure imperial characters, that is, only bad characters, and we dedicate ourselves to doing altruistic work. Our motto is: ‘Bad guys doing good things’. We spend the entire year with an agenda where we visit hospitals, homes, nursing homes and helping with collections,” shares Carlos, who remembers that the initiative to hold parades occurred in Spain 10 years ago.

“Although there were many members in the club, they never saw each other. Then, people in Spain agreed to do something they call ‘Training Day’ and the first ‘Star Wars’ parade in the world arose. They have been doing it for several years and we wanted to replicate the idea here in Mexico, and the first time the ‘Parade of Galaxies’ was held was in 2017, there were about 200 characters parading in the contingent, and also the idea was that This event became itinerant so that everyone had the opportunity to see it, so after Guadalajara, the following year it was held in Monterrey, then in Campeche”, but then due to the pandemic it was paused for two years, resuming again in 2022 in Mexico City and now returns to Guadalajara on October 7.

On Saturday, October 7, at 4:30 p.m. COURTESY

Only members of the international club dressed as the characters will participate in this parade, in addition to the members of the Rebel Legion that groups good characters such as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Leia, among others. Meanwhile, the general public will only be a spectator; However, they can come dressed in t-shirts, stuffed animals, flags, masks or whatever they prefer. Carlos explains that he does not have an approximate figure of how many people could be watching the event, but he remembers that last year in Mexico City there were around 50 thousand spectators, “I think this could be an approximate number of people who attended.” could meet in Guadalajara on this occasion.”

For this parade, Carlos suggests the public arrive from 3:30 or 4:00 p.m. so that they can be located anywhere along the route. “It is three kilometers from the UdeG building to La Minerva. Furthermore, the recommendation is that you do not concentrate in one place because everyone will have to see us, it is best that you be dispersed.”

Regarding security, he says that there is a volunteer body of approximately 100 people, “but there are also people from the Guadalajara City Council and the ‘Guadalajara’ city brand. Guadalajara’, who are also supporting us in logistics, there will be ambulances, Civil Protection, traffic agents and security agents.”

The event is financed by the organizing committee, on the part of the authorities they are supported by municipal services. Only the parade will take place, Carlos emphasizes, “for security reasons, the City Council asked us not to do anything else, it is just the route, especially because what the authorities want is to open the streets, because for traffic purposes, it is It is important that it can be evacuated as soon as possible because many streets converge there in La Minerva.”

Carlos also confirms that for them, as hosts, the Rancor Hunters division, it is special that the parade returns to Guadalajara. “The truth is that over the years the parade has grown a lot, which began as something very small and improvised and today it has taken on other dimensions, people are very excited to see us, and we also like to see families living together and sharing a taste like ‘Star Wars’ that has already been experiencing the sagas for four generations.”

Furthermore, also for them, he notes, it is motivating to meet the club members who come from abroad, “because they are people we know from the networks and now we will see each other in person.” Also in the contingent will be Red Nose, a civil association that is focused on childhood cancer awareness, their participation is as a recognition, but there will be no collection that day, and there will be no opportunity for photographs, it is just about doing the parade , precisely to guarantee the safety of all those present.

This event is organized by the international “Star Wars” fan club. COURTESY

Who is the 501st Legion?

The 501st Legion is an international club founded in the United States, which has existed since 1997, and whose main characteristic is to have among its ranks members with costumes or armor from the “Star Wars” movies 100% attached to the screen. This select group only includes imperial or dark side characters. The Rebel Legion is where the good characters like “Yoda” or “Chewbacca” are, to name a few.

Legion 501 has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, the number of members is between 15 and 17 thousand of which there are approximately 300 of them in Mexico.

The main activity of the 501st Legion is to promote and collaborate with altruistic work, so annually there are a series of activities such as visits to children’s hospitals, deliveries of toys to low-income children, collaboration in taking photographs in exchange for donations and collections. of resources.

Members of the 501st Legion and the Rebel Legion will parade. COURTESY

How to join the legion?

Carlos highlights that when other public events take place, if there are people interested in joining the club, they can advise them, “because the issue of manufacturing the suits is very specific and the requirements are very demanding to be in this club, so The same thing is that the suits must have the level of the movies, so there are several filters that have to be passed so that a suit can be approved; You can approach us through our social networks or our website.” On Instagram they are like @rancorhunters, on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TrainingDayGDL2023 or en www.rancorhunters.com.

The costumes worn by the participants must be of high quality in their construction. COURTESY

CT

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions