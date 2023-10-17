Lucasfilm

The Force has many possibilities. However, now Star Wars has revealed that one of its greatest powers turns out to be canon.

Star Wars has made one of the greatest Force powers canon. A very powerful gift of the Force from the Knights of the Old Republic video game has finally been included in the official canon of the galactic saga. Released in 2003, Knights of the Old Republic is a video game set in Lucasfilm’s galactic universe. The plot is set in the Old Republic era and details the Sith-Jedi war that dates back millennia in the galaxy. However, the game’s story was classified as Legends following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm. Which led many to wonder if any of the game’s abilities, plots, or characters would be recanonized in the franchise soon.

Since then, some elements of Knights of the Old Republic were reintegrated into Star Wars canon. From the way the video game defined the Sith to characters like Darth Revan were referenced in The Rise of Skywalker’s visual dictionary. Various aspects of Legends history were canonized by official materials. A more recent case became evident during Lucasfilm’s publishing panel at NYCC 2023. It is there that Lucasfilm confirmed that one of the Force’s powerful abilities is used by a character named Porter Engle. A character who comes from the novels of the High Republic.

What is the Force ability they have recanonized?

Lucasfilm

The ability in question is the Jedi power of Battle Meditation.. The aforementioned biography confirms that Porter Engle used Battle Meditation during the events of The Rising Storm. It is there that he used the ability to allow other Jedi to fly in formation with his own ship once the Nihil attacked the planet Valo. That this ability has been canonized is significant. Above all, due to their Legend status. But also to the fact that it is one of the most powerful Jedi abilities in the Star Wars saga.

In Legends, Battle Meditation was described as a Force power that allowed the user to enter a trance-like state.. This allowed them to connect with those around them who were also capable of using the Force. It also allowed everyone involved to perform to the best of their abilities. The skill granted those involved to counter enemy attacks with ease. Which was often used in large-scale conflicts to help Force users win battles. Even entire wars could be won thanks to this ability.