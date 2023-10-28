Imagine: your children have a great desire to draw and color their favorites. The first thing that comes to mind is to give them everything they need: pencils, markers, colored pencils and a blank sheet of paper, all yet to be used.

So far nothing strange. Indeed, materials and actions that lead your children to express their imagination and ideas are more than conventional. Then, however, there are those who have an idea that arises from the possibility – not to be taken for granted, of course – of making available not a simple blank sheet of paper, but even the bodywork of a splendid Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo number 233, that of the Ferrari team of Fort Lauderdale.

This someone has a first and last name: Omar Balkissoon. He is an American entrepreneur originally from Chantilly, Virginia, who in addition to his ordinary job has a great passion for motorsport, powerful cars and the Prancing Horse brand.

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

The livery of Omar Balkisson’s Ferrari #233, Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale

At the Ferrari World Finals held this weekend on the track owned by the Maranello company, Mugello, Balkissoon presented himself with a livery completely dedicated to Star Wars, the famous saga directed by George Lucas which has received and still receives today a exceptional success, attracting many new enthusiasts.

Some of these are the sons of Balkissoon. Although they are still at a young age, Omar’s children created the drawings of the livery that dresses the 488 Challenge Evo number 233 which races in the AM category of the Pirelli Cup.

On the sides you can see, among the various characters, Kylo Ren, BB-8, a sith. While on the hood there are even two space shuttles: one from the Empire and the other is the famous T-65 X-Wing Starfighter supplied to the Rebel Alliance.

Without a doubt one of the most successful and admired liveries by enthusiasts who came to Mugello to follow the last act of the Ferrari Challenge at Mugello and, in the next few days, the 2023 World Finals of the Prancing Horse.

Photo by: Giacomo Rauli

