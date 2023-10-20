The Force is strong with this project. After Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Respawn Entertainment seems to have everything underpinned to continue its galactic saga. The company is hiring personnel.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has managed to polish many of the aspects that could have been weak in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, a game that left very good feelings among fans. Now it’s time to look to the future.

And the launch of Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC has made it almost clear that Respawn goes all out for a trilogy of titles that give a definitive shape to this 3D action and metroidvania saga.

The future of Star Wars Jedi after Survivor

After it has been confirmed that Star Wars Jedi 3 It is a reality, thanks to the fact that Cameron Monaghan made it clear that Cal Kestis returns for a third part, now we have been able to learn some news about the project.

At least, that’s what it seems after having learned that Respawn Entertaiment is looking for personnel. The company has published a new job offer in which he makes it clear that he is looking for a new lead game designer.

We are looking for an experienced Lead Game Designer to embrace our philosophy and share their hard-earned experience to help us create an incredible experience for our players, you can read.

The publication notes that the chosen person will “work with the design leadership, level design, art, code and animation departments to create a satisfying and fun gaming experience” and “will design and iterate on the hero’s navigation mechanics.”

This seems to be good news for a project that suffered a major setback a few weeks ago when it was learned that the director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Fallen Order was leaving Electronic Arts. Many fans were wondering if this would affect the future of the series…

Recently, it was said that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will come to PS4 and Xbox One, but there is no official news about the development of a third part, despite the fact that it has already been made clear that there was interest in it.