The prestigious filmmaker considers what happened to him with the film as a form of learning.

Guillermo del Toro was working on a film about the greedy Hutt

Join the conversation

Due to the wide popularity and the wide range of possibilities it offers Star Wars It is evident that many of those responsible put ambitious projects on the table that range from video games to television series with the intention of, in addition to obvious commercial performance, please and entertain fans of the galactic franchise.

One of the projects that attracted the most attention was the confirmation that it would be developed a film starring none other than Jabba the Hutta production that was announced in 2017 and that it didn’t end up making it to the big screen despite the fact that it would be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

A project that did not go ahead

“We designed a big world and big things, we learned. So you can never be ungrateful with life. Whatever life sends your way, there is something to learn from it. “I trust in the universe,” commented the filmmaker with great optimism. even though the film ended up being cancelled.

As happened with some projects that did go ahead, such as the Han Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, the feature film that would have starred Jabba would have served as reveal the past of this character, his criminal side and could even have given more details about his feud with Han Solo, the greatest rival he had in the classic trilogy of the franchise.

The choice of Guillermo del Toro was not a simple coincidence: the Mexican director’s filmography is characterized by the presence of monsters and strange-looking creatures, something we see in films as critically acclaimed as Pan’s Labyrinth or The Shape of Water, so few directors were as suitable as him when creating a great story starring the Hutt.

Unfortunately, several of the Star Wars films have not had the same luck as their products in television format. intended mainly for your streaming platform. Movies like The Last Jedi or The Rise of Skywalker have not had the acceptance that series like the recent one have achieved. Ahsoka. On the other hand, another project as interesting as the Star Wars film that Taika Waititi was going to direct is “dead” according to highly reputable sources.

Join the conversation