What would Yoda say? The Ahsoka series disrupts traditional beliefs about the use of the Force in the Jedi and Sith fight as a means of defense and never as an attack.

Can you imagine Yoda launching a Force attack against an enemy? Impossible. But in the post-Yoda era of Star Wars, the series Ahsoka is rewriting the rules of Jedi and Sith combat, adding an unexpected twist that upends old traditions.

The rules of the game have changed

Now, Both Jedi and Sith use the Force in battle, and not precisely in the sense that Yoda would have wanted. While the Jedi master always advocated using the Force exclusively as a defensive tactic, the generation of characters that populate the Ahsoka series have decided to also use it as a means of attack.

And we’re not talking about minor changes. Characters like Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati, the fallen Jedi newly incorporated into the Star Wars universe through this series, are living testimony to this revolution. Sabine Wren, now a Jedi padawan, and Ezra Bridger also return, giving rise to a large group of Force users who cohabit in a single narrative since the time of the prequels.

The changes are more than aesthetic

Although it is easy to think that the “cool factor” surpasses the Jedi Code, The reality is more complex. The colorful lightsaber battles and display of the power of the Force now seek more than just visual delight. There is a need for adaptation in a galaxy where the post-Order 66 Empire continues to hunt down any Force user, whether or not they are part of the defunct Jedi Order.

The Ahsoka series has become a showcase for these evolutions, showcasing incredible lightsaber duels and, more importantly, a Force that is used for more than just defense. Episode 7 of the series thus becomes a turning point, highlighting the Force used as a means of attack, something that would have made Yoda turn in his grave.

A new world for Jedi and Sith

Of course, The Sith have used the Force as an attack for years, but now the Jedi have also begun to find ways to use it in their offensive effort. Grogu, the endearing little guy from The Mandalorian series, is not far behind, demonstrating his talent in this new approach to the Force on more than one occasion.

With the final episode of the series just around the corner, the chances of seeing more Force attacks in the confrontations between Jedi and ex-Jedi are immense. Baylan and Ahsoka prepare for one last duel, while Shin’s quest for redemption could prevent further confrontations with Sabine.

So fan, if you are one of those who have always wanted to launch Force attacks like the Sith but have a Jedi in your heart, Ahsoka gives you carte blanche to dream. But don’t expect Yoda’s ghost to give you his blessing.

The most iconic Star Wars battles and the forms of its Jedi

Of course. Before the combat in the Ahsoka series made us rethink Jedi tactics, Star Wars had given us duels that have become iconic in popular culture. Since the confrontation between Obi-Wan and Anakin on Mustafar Until Luke Skywalker’s confrontation with Darth Vader, each duel has been a palpable representation of the philosophies that each character embodies. Obi-Wan Kenobi, for example, is an expert in Form III lightsaber combat., which is focused on defense. His fighting style reflects his calm and focused personality.

On the other hand, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader used a more aggressive style, often mixing Forms IV and V, which are designed for attack and counterattack. In the prequels, we even saw Yoda wielding a lightsaber, and his acrobatic flair reflected his deep connection to the Force. His combat with Count Dooku and then Emperor Palpatine showed that even the wisest and most defensively focused masters can deploy an impressive offense when the situation calls for it.

It is Combat tactics not only add depth to characters, but they also make each duel a unique expression of the values ​​and internal conflicts that drive them. Now, with the shift in the Ahsoka series, we’re seeing a new era of combat that, while controversial, continues to add layers of complexity to the already rich Star Wars universe.