The history of the Star Wars galaxy is deep and has very dark moments that are scheduled to be seen in a children’s program.

The hit Star Wars children’s show, Young Jedi Adventures, is gearing up for an exciting crossover that will connect the young Jedi to one of the darkest moments in the canon. The series, which has won the hearts of fans, will feature an exciting episode involving iconic characters from the High Republic era, exploring a little-known aspect of galactic history.

The trailer for Young Jedi Adventures reveals that the new episodes, titled Charhound Chase and Stuck in the Muck, will be available starting November 8. These episodes are written by Cavan Scott, a key writer for Lucasfilm Publishing on the High Republic initiative. The High Republic is an ambitious expansion of the Star Wars universe, set 200 years before the events of the prequels. The initiative has given birth to new Jedi heroes, including Jedi Master Loden Greatstorm, his apprentice Bell Zettifar, and Estala Maru.

This is what we will see.

The exciting crossover will also take the young protagonists of Young Jedi Adventures to Starlight Beacon, a glowing Jedi space station that played an important role in the High Republic. However, this crossover occurs before the tragic fall of Starlight Beacon, one of Star Wars’ darkest moments.

Star Wars: The Adventures of the Young Jedi

For those familiar with the High Republic novels, you will know that Loden Greatstorm was one of the first major casualties during the Jedi’s conflict with the Nihil. His connection to the Force was severed by the powerful leader of the Nihil, known as the Great Leveler, before he was killed and turned to stone. Estala Maru, Starlight Beacon’s chief of operations, also lost her life during the station’s fall.

This tragic event marks the beginning of the Guardian Protocols in the High Republic, resulting in a significant change in the way Jedi operate in Star Wars. Influenced by the fall of Starlight Beacon, young Jedi can expect their lives to change dramatically. The Guardian Protocols require the presence of droids at all Jedi outposts, expedite the training of young Padawans, and prohibit independent investigations. The lightsabers are also simplified, following the style of the prequels rather than the ornate designs seen so far.

We will not see the tragedy in the children’s series.

Although the consequences of the fall of Starlight Beacon will surely not play out in Young Jedi Adventures, it is a reminder that in the Star Wars universe, each generation of young Jedi faces its own tragedy. From the High Republic to the prequels and beyond, young Jedi experience dark moments that mark them for life.

