Mentioned for the first time in live action in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, we talk about the emperor’s plans in the event of his death

“Operation Cinder is about to begin. Endurance. Rebellion. Challenge. These are ideas that should not last. You are one of the many tools that will help incinerate them.” It was the posthumous message that the Emperor sent to a select group of imperial officers in Star Wars.

Although Mandoverse series such as The Mandalorian or Ahsoka have shed some light on the early years of the New Republic, there are chapters in Star Wars history after the Battle of Endor that have only been explored in the expanded universe of comics. and video games. So we have only been able to hear the terrible events that occurred like The Battle of Jakku, The Night of a Thousand Tears or Operation Cinder.

Operation Cinder was a contingency plan by the Galactic Empire in case Emperor Palpatine died or disappeared. The plan was to destroy several Imperial planets to sow chaos and confusion, and remind the galaxy who was still in charge.

Operation: Cinder was an operation carried out by the Galactic Empire shortly after the Battle of Endor in 4 ABY. He was part of the Contingency, a plan designed by Emperor Palpatine to ensure that the Empire would not survive without him. The operation consisted of deploying satellites in orbit of several planets to generate extreme weather events that would devastate these planets.

The operation lasted at least three months and affected several planets, including Naboo, the home planet of Emperor Palpatine. Planets such as Vardos, Burnin Konn, Candovant, Abednedo and Commenor were also attacked. The deployed satellites generated thunderstorms, hurricanes and other natural disasters that devastated the surface of these planets.

Consequences

The operation had long-term consequences on the galaxy. After suffering the devastating attack, the affected planets sought help and support from the Rebel Alliance, which later became the New Republic. The New Republic bravely faced off against Imperial forces to stop Operation: Cinder and protect civilians in danger.

On Naboo, Princess Leia Organa led a mission to destroy the satellites in orbit and stop the storm that was ravaging the planet. With the help of Danger Squadron, made up of rebel pilots and former Imperial commandos, they managed to destroy the satellites and disable the Imperial Star Destroyer that controlled them. Despite her victory on Naboo, the Operation: Ash It continued on other planets for several months.

This operation demonstrated the cruelty and destructive reach of the Galactic Empire. It affected countless planets and caused loss of life and devastation on a large scale. However, it also served as a catalyst for the New Republic to unite and resist against the Empire, demonstrating their determination and commitment to protecting the galaxy.

Although Operation: Cinder caused great damage, it was eventually stopped. After several months of fighting and resistance, the New Republic triumphed over the Empire at the Battle of Jakku. During this battle, the last parts of the Contingency were thwarted and the Empire was definitively defeated.

However, as a result of Operation: Ash and the Contingency, a new threat emerged in the form of the First Order. Former Imperial loyalists, led by Grand Admiral Rae Sloane and Brendol Hux, regrouped in the Unknown Regions and formed the First Order, an organization that sought to reclaim the Imperial legacy and gain power once again.

Ahsoka has opened an unexplored chapter of the imperial remnant’s attempt to bring down the new republic with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn to lead them, we will see how this new story fits in and the canon already established in the expanded universe. You can watch the Ahsoka series on Disney +.