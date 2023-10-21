Darth Vader’s biggest weakness in Star Wars dates back to his greatest childhood interest.

Darth Vader is one of the most iconic Star Wars characters.

Join the conversation

Throughout all these years, Darth Vader has proven to be an irrefutable master strategist in the world of Star Warsas much as it was Lord Sith during the era of Galactic Civil War or like him Jedi Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. However, even someone like Darth Vader It may have its flaws. Darth Vader’s greatest tactical weakness has just been exposed, and it dates back to the time when he was just a child. He already showed himself how Anakin Skywalker As a child he loved playing with droids and also dabbled in engineering.

Darth Vader’s biggest weakness in Star Wars dates back to his greatest childhood interest

Anakin managed to do great feats for example, bring C-3PO to life, demonstrating his innate ability to create machines due to his early interest. This is something that he accompanied Anakin throughout his life, even after he did the transition to Darth Vader. Not only was Darth Vader more machine than man, but he constantly surrounded himself with droids. While it is true that the movies do not show this, his adventures in the comics show him accompanied by numerous droids that carry out his orders, since his loyalties were never in doubt and he could control his actions. It seems that even as a Sith Lord, Anakin He never lost the love he had for droids when he was just a child and that was the reason that precipitated him to his final fall.

in the comic Star Wars: Dark Droids #3, Scourge has focused on Darth Vader as the AI ​​hive mind has become much more aggressive in its desire to inhabit organic life forms alongside synthetic ones. Previously, Scourge came to the conclusion that the best way to achieve it was to access an organic body through his cybernetic enhancements, meaning that Scourge he needed to master possessing cyborgs before he could attempt to master organic life. He realized that there is no cyborg stronger than Darth Vader.

After taking over Darth Vader’s machines on Mustafarand then have them board the ship Darth Vader while heading to Coruscant, Scourge activates Vader’s droids to attack him while he rests. However, Scourge’s flagship was attacked by Ajax Sigma and the other Second Revelation droids at the same time, thus diverting Scourge’s attention, causing the AI ​​to fail in its mission to capture and attempt to overpower Darth Vader. However, if it weren’t for that well-timed distraction, Darth Vader would almost certainly have lost.

The comic Star Wars: Dark Droids #3 It is now available.

Join the conversation