The existence of a fourth god of Mortis could revolutionize what we have seen in the Ahsoka series and in Star Wars: Clone Wars

You already know the three gods of Mortis in the Star Wars universe, but what if there was a fourth in the shadows? Maybe the heavenly trio of The Daughter, The Son and The Father It is not as complete as we thought. From the original trinity to a mystical square, we explain why this theory could be more than just speculation and how it would forever change our understanding of the Force.

The enigma of the gods of Mortis sneaks into our minds since its presentation in The Clone Wars. With a connection to the Force that surpasses any other being, these characters exemplify the eternal battle between the light and dark sides of the Force. But there seems to be something missing. Is it possible that there is a fourth divinity, an absent pillar in this complex celestial system?

From three to four: The search for the Mother

One of the most mysterious moments of The Clone Wars arrives when Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano are lured to Mortis. There they discover that balance in the universe is being maintained by these three almost mythical creatures. But the clues hidden in the symbolism and architecture of Mortis lead us to think about the presence of a fourth god. The numerical and visual patterns do not match the idea of ​​a trinity, but rather a square. The square formations that adorn the Mortis monastery and other key sites are just a nod to this theory.

Could this absent being be the Mother, the counterpart of the Father, the piece that completes this enigmatic puzzle? If so, we would find ourselves facing a revelation that would directly impact the narrative of the series. Ahsokawhere the latest incarnation of the Daughter’s life energy and our protagonist could play a crucial role in unraveling this mystery.

The Mother in legends: From Abeloth to the new continuity

Some fans might remember that in the continuity of Star Wars Legends, there already exists a character known as the Mother. This figure, originally a mortal servant of the Celestials (as the gods of Mortis are known in Legends), transforms into Abeloth, a cosmic being of unimaginable power. But this character only exists in the extended universe, outside of canon. Could it be that we are close to an official reveal about the Mother in the new continuity?

One thing is clear: if this fourth deity appears, the very fabric of this ever-expanding universe could be redefined. Not only would we understand more about the origins of these ultra-powerful beings, but it would open doors for new stories, especially with characters like Baylan Skoll, who might be on the hunt for this missing goddess. In short, the future of the saga could be in the hands, or rather, in the Force of this fourth entity.

The possibility of seeing the four gods of Mortis could come to life in future seasons of series like Ahsoka or even in a new installment of movies. Let’s not forget that Dave Filoni y Jon Favreau They are expanding the universe in a colossal way. Speculation suggests that The Mandaloriangiven its connection with characters like Ahsoka, could be the series that finally reveals this transcendental mystery to the Force.

So, the next time you dive into the Star Wars universe, think about what this revelation could mean. If true, we would be facing one of the biggest twists in the saga, one that could answer many questions and, as is typical of Star Wars, raises many more.