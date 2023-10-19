Do you know the Star Wars theory about the Force Monster? When you discover it, you won’t be able to stop thinking about something else.

There is a Star Wars theory about a strange Force Monster. This new theory suggests that the Ahsoka series could have set up the live-action debut of the galaxy’s most dangerous Force monsters. The Rosario Dawson series created by Dave Filoni ventures beyond the confines of the known galaxy and immerses us in a completely new galaxy. On the other hand, new revelations from the Lucasfilm franchise maintain that the predators of the High Republic Era may have also had their origins outside the main galaxy.

What are Force Monsters?

Lucasfilm

Known in ancient times as Shrii Ka Rai or “Devourers of the Force”, The Nameless Ones were powerful Force-attuned predators from Star Wars that could easily kill even the most skilled Jedi Knights.. Controlled by the Nihil raiders during the High Republic Era, the Nameless Ones brought about the fall of the Jedi Star Beacon. This is the dark conclusion to the first phase of High Republic novels and comics. Feeding on the Force itself, the Nameless Ones can completely paralyze a Jedi with overwhelming terror. A terror that combines with dark visions. As a result, a Nameless One will feed on a Jedi’s Force energy until they become little more than a petrified, crumbling shell.

Thanks to the Lucasfilm Publications panel at New York Comic Con and a new page from the High Republic Character Encyclopedia, we have new revelations about the powers and origins of the Nameless Ones from Star Wars. All this before his role during the High Republic Era. Firstly, the character’s bio suggests that the Nameless’ abilities are perhaps legitimate Force powers. Some powers that users of the dark side can learn. However, he also hints at where the Nameless Ones might have come from. An origin that would take place before being used by the Nihil. And also by the cult of the Force known as the Path of the Open Hand.

Where do these Nameless Ones from the galactic saga come from?

Disney+

According to these new revelations from the Nameless, The Shrii Ka Rai are rumored to apparently come from a world located deep in Wild Space.. Unlike the Unknown Regions of the Star Wars galaxy, Wild Space was completely unexplored and uncharted. It exists beyond the limits of the Outer Rim of the galaxy. Considering how mysterious the Nameless Ones and their history are, it makes sense. Ultimately, the leader of the Nihil, Marchion Ro, saved several of these beings on a planet located in Wild Space.

However, it’s important to emphasize that the fact that the Nameless Ones’ homeworld is in Star Wars Wild Space is simply considered a rumor. Probably, a rumor based on the fact that the Nihil found them there during the High Republic Era. Therefore, his extraordinarily unique powers and his connection to the Force could suggest even stranger origins. The theory holds that the Ahsoka series has planted the seeds for the emergence of the Force Monsters. After all, he presented another galaxy different from the main one. A location that could be related to these Nameless Ones from the High Republic Era.