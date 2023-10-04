Next year 2024 we will have up to four Star Wars series on Disney+. We review all of them, with information and release dates!

There are 4 Star Wars series that we will see in 2024. The current era of the galactic saga is flourishing more than ever, with plenty of content scheduled for the near future. Following the tight 2023 release schedule, Lucasfilm is planning another busy year. The global success of The Mandalorian opened the door for many new Disney+ television series to come to light, such as Ahsoka and even Obi-Wan Kenobi. And next year we will have a lot of interesting premieres.

1) Skeleton Crew

Disney+

The Star Wars series titled Skeleton Crew will take place in the New Republic Era and will follow a group of children who become lost in the galaxy after a discovery on their home planet. Jude Law will play a Force user whose name is unknown. And the style of the series has been described as similar to that of Amblin Entertainment.

Jon Watts and Christopher Ford take the creative helm, but Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will serve as executive producers. This is what will presumably lead to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew to link with The Mandalorian movie, which will act as the climax of this entire narrative. The series was originally scheduled to premiere in late 2023. But the date is rumored to have been pushed back to early 2024 due to Hollywood strikes.

2) The Bad Batch (Temporada 3)

Disney+

season 2 of The Bad Batch ended in early 2023 with a devastating ending that has left Clone Force 99 on a mission to find Omega. At Star Wars Celebration 2023 it was revealed that season 3 of The Bad Batch will be the final season of the beloved The Clone Wars spin-off, and that it will arrive in 2024.

The season 3 of The Bad Batch is currently in production and there are no plans to change its premiere date to 2024. The final season is expected to be related to The Mandalorian, as well as the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Especially, when it comes to cloning. The third season is supposed to have 16 episodes, like the previous two. And characters as beloved and important as Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand will return.

3) Andor (Season 2)

Lucasfilm

Another of the most beloved Star Wars television series will see its final season broadcast in 2024. The 12 episodes of the season 2 of Andor will chronicle the four years of Cassian Andor’s life that lead directly to the events of Rogue One.

After a very successful and well-received first season, the second season of Andor It is highly anticipated. For that reason, it has been given a release date of August 2024. Those attending the 2023 Star Wars Celebration were able to get a special look. But given the current state of production, nothing has been made public yet. Filming was just weeks away from finishing when the strikes began. However, it is not yet known if this will affect the premiere of the second season in 2024.

4) Star Wars: The Acolyte

Disney+

The Acolyte It will be the first Star Wars television series to look beyond the Skywalker Saga timeline. In fact, it will take place 100 years before Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The series has been described as “a mystery thriller” and will chronicle the fall of the Jedi through the perspective of the Sith. An extraordinarily transgressive point of view within the saga.

This means that it will be the first live-action Star Wars story told from the point of view of a Sith. A trailer for The Acolyte was presented at Star Wars Celebration 2023. However, the teaser has not been made public yet. The 8-episode series directed by Leslye Headland is scheduled to premiere in 2024. And, despite the strikes, its current state of post-production has the dark side project on track to premiere on Disney+ at the beginning of the year.