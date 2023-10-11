The new original Star Nada series created and directed by Mariaho Cohn and Gastón Duprat, premieres this Wednesday, October 11 exclusively on Star+ for Latin America.

Starring Luis Brandoni, and with the participation of Robert De Niro as a special guest artist in the last episode, the series follows a food critic whose life changes completely when he hires a young woman to work in his house.

Manuel is a sophisticated culinary critic from Buenos Aires, an art lover and provocateur, who has lived for decades with a woman who solves everything for him, as a kind of personal assistant, housekeeper and cook.. However, An exceptional event forces him to change his routine and hire Antonia, an inexperienced young woman. born and raised in a small town in Paraguay, to help him with household chores.

This is how Manuel has to instruct her about countless aspects of her life, from her relationships and personal tastes to strictly culinary matters. and, the clash of cultures and generations of each one results in unusual, contradictory and tender situations that leave great learning for both. In the middle of this process, Manuel receives a visit at his house from his old friend Vincent, a famous New York writer with whom he shares many adventures. between food tastings, readings, long walks and existential talks, all with the imposing city of Buenos Aires as a background.

The cast of Nada is completed with the performances of María Rosa Fugazot, Majo Cabrera, Silvia Kutika, Enrique Piñeyro, Gastón Cocchiarale, Daniel Miglioranza, Pablo Novak, Belén Chavanne, Alejandro Paker, Rodrigo Noya, Ariadna Asturzzi, Cecilia Dopazo, Manuel Vicente and the special participation of Daniel Aráoz.

From the Star Original Productions label and made by Metrovisión, the new comedy-drama is made up of five episodes of 30 minutes each.

Recorded in emblematic locations in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nada stands out for its ironic and witty humor with which it addresses different behaviors of Argentine culture, which will make viewers laugh and move.. The story also delves into the fascinating world of gastronomy, with numerous references to renowned figures and restaurants from the Buenos Aires gourmet scene.

Chef Narda Lepes, Chef Francis Mallmann and gastronomy journalist Federico Oldenburg serve as culinary advisors for the series.

