This Saturday, October 21, a new edition of the Star+ Live series of live events arrives exclusively to Star+ with the live broadcast of Ha*Ash: My departure with you, a concert with which the Latin pop duet adds nine shows at the Auditorium Nationalseven of them with sold out tickets, which are part of their successful #GiraMiSalidaContigo.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City, Star+ subscribers in Spanish-speaking Latin American territories will have a privileged place to enjoy an unforgettable night with “Las Reinas del Sold Out”, which will begin with a preview of the concert presented by Maca Carriedo and Anaís Castro. Then a show full of emotion and memorable moments will begin in which the great hits of the sisters Hanna Nicole and Ashley Grace will overflow, including I learned from you, Sorry, sorry and Ex for real.

With impeccable production, the duo and their band will perform classic songs from their repertoire along with more recent hits such as What a Man Should Know, I Guess You Know and My Outing With You, which gives the tour its name and was recorded in collaboration with Kenya OS.

Ha*Ash: My Outing With You will air exclusively on Star+. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Between 2022 and 2023, Ha*Ash’s #MiSalidaContigo Tour has toured multiple cities in Mexico, the United States and South America, with all shows sold out. The tour accompanies the release of the duo’s most recent album, titled “Haashtag”, which is now available on all digital platforms..

The live broadcast of Ha*Ash: My Outing With You will be carried out by El Bajo Producciones.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

