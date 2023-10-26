A while ago we saw how it ran on Nintendo Switch and here we now bring you an interesting detail related to Star Ocean: The Second Story R. This is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding games in the future catalog of Nintendo Switch.

This time the information comes to us after knowing the framerate and resolution on Nintendo Switch. Now it has been shown a new trailer ahead of its premiere, scheduled for November 2, 2023. Here you have it:

Along with this, a fan claims to have received his pre-sale from Walmart and has discovered that the game requires a 4.1 GB download before you can play it on your Nintendo Switch. Square Enix did not previously announce this download requirement for the physical version of the game, but it appears to be the case:

PSA for those wanting Star Ocean Second Story R physically. Seems Square Enix pulled a fast one as it is confirmed to require a download. 4.1GB pic.twitter.com/Ar3IElwkL9 — Jahranimo_ (@jahranimo_) October 26, 2023

What did you think of Star Ocean: The Second Story R? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage of the title at this link.

Fuente.