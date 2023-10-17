Nada is the new comedy-drama from Star Original Productions that premiered all its episodes on October 11 exclusively on Star+, made by Metrovisión that recently debuted at the San Sebastián International Film Festival and immerses viewers in Argentine culture and in its gastronomy with humor and wit led by Manuel, a food critic whose life changes completely when he hires a young woman to work in his house.

The cast of the five-episode series created and directed by Argentine film and television directors and producers Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, is completed with María Rosa Fugazot, Majo Cabrera, Silvia Kutika, Enrique Piñeyro, Gastón Cocchiarale, Belén Chavanne and Robert De Niro, who has a participation as a special guest artist in the last episode. Meet those who bring to life the central figures of history:

Luis Brandoni is Manuel Tamayo Prats

Descendant of one of the most famous Buenos Aires families, Manuel is a gastronomic critic who during the 80’s and 90’s consolidated his fame, and currently, despite continuing to be an emblematic figure, he no longer enjoys popular recognition.. His work is highly respected and his visits to the most prestigious restaurants generate widespread fear among the chefs and owners due to his lapidary comments about what they do not like. Exquisite in many areas of life, specifically with food, for which he has innumerable dogmas, Manuel always gives everything what the French call tour de main, the final touch that turns his preparations into something unique.

María Rosa Fugazot. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

María Rosa Fugazot is Celsa

Celsa works in Manuel’s house and accompanies him for most of his adult life. She is everything: Secretary, driver, cook, housekeeper and personal assistant, since she organizes her agenda, answers her emails, cooks, washes, manages the household finances and pays the bills. He started as a kitchen assistant at the residence of the Tamayo Prats, Manuel’s parents, when he was just 18 years old and from that moment on, he has accompanied Manuel..

Majo Cabrera. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Majo Cabrera is Antonia Noguera

Antonia is a young woman born and raised in a city almost 30 kilometers from Asunción (the capital of Paraguay). Due to her premature orphanhood, Antonia has always been very pragmatic and self-sufficient.. When her daughter was old enough to be left in the care of her grandmother in Paraguay, Antonia took a few belongings and traveled to Argentina with the aim of getting a job that would allow her to rent a home so she could live with her daughter in the city and thus improving your quality of life.

Silvia Kutika. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Silvia Kutika as Grace Figueroa

Grace Figueroa is a prominent former actress of national cinema. She was Manuel’s partner years ago and after several failed attempts to establish her relationship, Grace realized that Manuel came to her in moments of crisis.. From there, they decided to cancel any romantic possibilities in exchange for a friendship, which lasts to this day.

Robert De Niro. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Robert De Niro as Vincent Parisi

Son of Italian immigrants, Vincent Parisi is a New York journalist and writer, who transcended the world as a reference in literary journalism. On their trip to Buenos Aires to meet Manuel they share adventures such as food tastings, readings, long walks and existential talks.all with the imposing city of Buenos Aires as a background.

Enrique Piñeyro. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Henry Piñeyro is Ignatius Virasoro

Ignacio, lawyer and art dealer, is Manuel’s best friend.. He met Manuel during the 80’s during his heyday when he sold him most of the works of art that he owns and then gradually bought back from him to help him support himself financially.

Gaston Cocchiarale. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Gastón Cocchiarale as Luciano Aizenberg

Luciano is the director of the publishing house that has accompanied Manuel since his beginnings as a writer. Since the death of his grandfather and founder Samuel Aizenberg, Luciano took charge of the prestigious family business with his sister, Lena.. He is a pragmatic, obedient and insensitive young man. In Manuel he sees value for the company, but he does not share the admiration that others profess for him.

Belén Chavanne. SPECIAL/THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.

Belén Chavanne is Paloma

Paloma works as a waitress in a hipster restaurant in the city.. Based on an exchange regarding the products offered in her menu with Manuel, he invites her as a companion to a gourmet club.

Nada is now available with all its episodes exclusively on Star+.

With information from The Walt Disney Company Mexico.

XM

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions