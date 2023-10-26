Dead by Daylight is one of the most important horror video games of the moment. Since its launch, it has made alliances to feature guest killers and survivors. Of course, Star+’s most terrifying characters make an appearance and are ready to eliminate anyone who gets in their way.

These are creepy creatures that give goosebumps to any of the survivors who have the misfortune to find them in their path. Do you want to know what they are? Let’s check them out. This way you can have a Dead By Daylight-style horror marathon on Star+.

Watch the Terror Tournament – ​​Sponsored by Star +

Xenomorph: a dangerous creature with deadly attacks

There is no beast more fearsome than one that belongs to an unknown and distant world. The Xenomorph, the terrifying extraterrestrial being from the Alien franchise, has arrived in Dead by Daylight and will destroy all unsuspecting survivors who are unable to flee from his deadly attacks.

This alien debuted in 1979 in the first Alien installment and since then became one of the most recognizable monsters in cinema and pop culture; It is impossible to talk about terror and not think about its lethal bite, its corrosive blood and its ability to hide.

Precisely, the Xenomorph retains its original design in the multiplayer video game. All the elements that fans love about this extraterrestrial being are present: from its elongated head to its pointed tail. His anthropomorphic body covered by an exoskeleton is, simply put, intimidating.

In Dead by Daylight, this alien killer can move on all fours to be more stealthy and attack victims with its deadly tail. He also has the power to use an underground network of tunnels to travel great distances around the stage. No survivor is safe, as this beast from space could appear at any moment.

There is only one survivor capable of stopping the Xenomorph: Ellen Ripley. Will she make it out alive and succeed in her mission? Fans can find out thanks to Star+, where all the Alien saga films are available.

The Xenomorph is stealthy and lethal

Ghostface: the stealthy masked man from Scream

Survivors must be careful and watch their backs, as Scream’s mythical and stealthy main antagonist lurks around every corner. That’s right, Ghostface is in DBD and will do everything in his power to take down his prey before they can escape alive.

Since his first appearance in 1996, Ghostface became one of the most memorable villains in horror cinema due to his history and design. Over the years, multiple people have carried this mantle. Precisely, his secret identity is one of the key pieces behind his success.

The killer from the horror saga is in Dead by Daylight with his memorable suit that established him as one of the icons of the slasher genre. The black robe on him is unmistakable and the ghost mask on him causes chills due to his lifeless expression.

Who is behind the mask? Well, that’s not important. In fact, survivors will be lucky to see his expressionless face, otherwise they could be about to receive a lethal blow from behind. Just like in the movies, Ghostface is a killer who specializes in stealth; If he watches his victim for too long without being detected, he will be able to take them down with a single attack of his sharp knife. Survivors must take care of their surroundings if they want to make it out alive.

Ghostface is lethal and this year he unleashed chaos on New York City in Scream 6, a movie available on Star+.

Ghostface is one of the greatest horror icons

Pinhead: a being beyond human understanding

The Lead Cenobite, better known as Pinhead in Hellraiser, is a being from a dark, unknown dimension that escapes human understanding. His arrival in the dark lands of DBD could only mean one thing: constant suffering.

Since his introduction in the novel series, this supernatural being became the object of nightmares for thousands of fans. His jump to the big screen established him as one of the most memorable characters in eighties horror cinema. Now, he terrifies a new generation thanks to his stellar appearance in Dead by Daylight.

Pinhead shows off an elegant and iconic black trench coat with supernatural details that denote that he is an entity outside this plane. Of course, his pale skin and the multiple pins covering his face and head make him one of the scariest characters in multiplayer gaming and pop culture.

Just like in the films, the Cenobite can summon chains to bind and restrain victims in Dead by Daylight. If they want to escape their bonds and have a chance of making it out alive, the survivors must find the Lament Configuration and solve the puzzle. But beware! Pinhead can teleport directly to his location.

Do you think you know everything about Pinhead? Discover a very dark and interesting reinterpretation of this mythical character in Hellraiser: Ella, a film available on Star+.

Pinhead is a merciless killer

Dead By Daylight and Star+ team up for a horror festival

As you can see, the most iconic horror characters are only on Star+. This is why the streaming service decided to celebrate it with the Horror Tournament – ​​Sponsored by Star +.

This is a Dead by Daylight tournament with Latin American streamers, lots of fun and prizes for the audience. The event will be held from October 14 to November 4 and promises a lot of emotions for the entire audience who tuned in through Twitch.

You can not lose this! Find out all the details of the event here. If you want to go see it directly, you can do so from this link.

Don’t miss the Horror Tournament sponsored by Star+!

And you, are you ready to live an October full of horror with Star+? Tell us in the comments!

Remember that here you will find all our Star+ coverage.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News