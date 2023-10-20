October is the month of terror and few media manage to convey that sensation as intensely as video games. At Star+ they know this very well and want to celebrate that Halloween is approaching with a gaming festival full of prizes, competition and a lot of terror.

This is how the Terror Tournament was born – Sponsored by Star +, an event that promises many surprises and emotions. If you want to know everything about this festival, you came to the right place: here we will tell you everything about it.

Watch the Terror Tournament – ​​Sponsored by Star +

What is the Terror Tournament – ​​Sponsored by Star +?

The Horror Tournament – ​​Sponsored by Star + will be an exciting event where several horror-loving streamers will participate in an intense Dead by Daylight tournament. There will be 80 content creators from different parts of Latin America who will participate to prove that they are the best in this asymmetrical multiplayer full of terror.

In addition to exciting games starring Pinhead, the Xenomorph and Ghostface, the event will feature trivia, community prizes and much more. As you can see, no fan of this spooky genre can miss this celebration of horror that will be unique and incredible.

When will the Terror Tournament – ​​Sponsored by Star + be held?

Terror Tournament – ​​Sponsored by Star+ will take place every weekend from October 14 to November 4. This way, you can expect 4 weekends of plenty of entertainment and surprises to have an incredible time with Dead by Daylight and iconic horror franchises that make their home on Star+.

Please note that each week different participants will be eliminated and the survivors will advance to the next round. Thus, until we reach the Grand Final of the last weekend of the Terror Tournament – ​​Sponsored by Star +, where the best players will compete for a great prize.

The Terror Tournament promises many emotions

Where to watch Terror Tournament – ​​Sponsored by Star +?

The Terror Tournament – ​​Sponsored by Star + can be followed from Twitch through the channels of huge content creators. Among them are Silverman Gaming, On3Shot and MayouguiPlay.

