It is true that Star Fox It is one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises. Today we receive at least interesting statements from those responsible.

Dylan Cuthbert, programmer of the original Star Fox games and founder of Q-Games, has shared his thoughts on why he believes other installments of the series have not been as successful. Cuthbert mentioned that he believes that Star Fox Adventures for GameCube “was too British” and that the original essence of the series originated in the 3D-style games of the UK’s Amiga era, such as Star Glider and Carrier Command, combined with influences from Star Wars Arcade and Namco’s Starblade. This combination, along with Nintendo’s character building, created the unique formula that made Star Fox successful.

Cuthbert praised Rare’s efforts at Adventures and also mentioned that a Namco-developed title, possibly Star Fox: Assault, lacked that old-style UK-style 3D shooter element. In short, Cuthbert believes that the series is complex because it must balance all of these elements to function properly and that no installment has managed to fully replicate the unique formula of the original game.

Despite the series’ ups and downs, Cuthbert is hopeful that Star Fox can return with success in the future, although he is skeptical when asked if he thinks Nintendo could be able to recapture the magic of the first game in the series.

What do you think? Will we see him back? We read you in the comments.

Via.