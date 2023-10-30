The Featured time of Dunsparce in Pokémon GO It is closer than you expect, and it is worth staying alert so as not to miss it.

There are currently many ways to capture Pokémon in the Niantic app. These include Hatching Eggs, through special evolutions, completing Raids and Dark Raids, or even with events like The Festival of Lights.

But Featured Hours not only give us the opportunity to get the best version of certain Pokémon, but also some bonuses to accumulate resources and possible rare variants. Here we will tell you everything you need to know.

Featured time of Dunsparce: Date and Bonus

Those who wish to take advantage of the Outstanding hour of Dunsparce in Pokémon GO They will be able to do so on November 21, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time). For 60 minutes you will find a greater amount of Dunsparce, with the occasional surprise.

The Bonus of the Dunsparce Highlight Time is from Double Stardust per Capture. Keep capturing as much as you can to accumulate Stardust, the second currency in the game when it comes to practical matters.

Dunsparce in Pokémon GO: Can it be Shiny?

Although you can farm bonuses in Hours of Pokémon GO highlights, not all of them give you the opportunity to capture a Shiny variant. This is the reason why you should first inform yourself before going out on an adventure.

The good news is that the Outstanding hour of Dunsparce in Pokémon GO It will have its Shiny variant, although you will have few opportunities during the 60 minutes.

In fact, the chance of running into a wild Shiny in Pokémon GO is only 0.2% (1 in 500), but you’ll have better luck during Highlighted hours. This is because Dunsparce will appear much more frequently, at the same time affecting the appearance of Dunsparce Shiny. If you keep catching Pokémon, you might come across some rare variants.

Dunsparce Shiny It has fuchsia stripes as does the circle around its eyes, and is overall much more vibrant. In addition to being a rare variant, this can help you eventually evolve it into Dudunsparce Shiny when it comes to Pokémon GO.

For any questions about Shiny / Shiny Pokémon, you can always review our guide with all the probabilities of finding Shiny variants in Pokémon GO.

Tips for Featured Time Dunsparce in Pokémon GO

You will surely enjoy the Outstanding hour of Dunsparce in Pokémon GO if you take a series of precautions before the event.

First of all, you will want to have enough Poké Balls so that you can capture as many Dunsparce as you can find. The capture process is the same as always, but you can help yourself by using Berries to increase your chances, or simply to multiply the Candies and be able to evolve it. You can learn more in this guide to make better use of Berries in Pokémon GO.

A good strategy is to save Incense for the event, since its effects will be multiplied with the large number of Pokémon appearing around. It is also a good time to increase the experience gained from all those catches using Lucky Eggs.

A last (but no less important) tip is to make sure you have space available in your storage. The Dunsparce Highlight Time in Pokémon GO It will have you shooting non-stop, and your storage can fill up pretty quickly.

If you’re going to stop capturing Dunsparce halfway through the event, don’t let it be because you ran out of space.

Follow all these tips and make sure you are taking advantage of the exclusive Bonus, and you will see that it is much more worth participating in the Outstanding hour of Dunsparce in Pokémon GO. Not only because of the Pokémon itself and its Shiny variant, but because of the amount of additional Candy you can get.