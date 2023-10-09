It’s back: the standings after the Qatar GP 2023, plus some things that struck us about last weekend.

The 2023 Qatar GP is over! Once again, Verstappen could not become world champion in a ‘normal’ way. This time he did it – for the first time in history – in a sprint race. Why would you actually wait?

Once again we were allowed to listen to the Wilhelmus. It will probably take some time before we realize how special this actually is, because a Dutchman completely misses the entire field, race after race. And no, it’s not just the RB19. Pérez gets a meager point with that.

Things that struck us

For now we have the standings after the Qatar GP for you. All ranks, positions and overviews that matter at the office water cooler. Before we go through those with you, there are a few things that stood out to us about the race.

Verstappen brilliant

We are short of superlatives to honor our national hero. A three-time world champion: there aren’t that many of them. And that at the age of 26. Admittedly, Sebastian Vettel did that too at the time (and attached a title to it). It is interesting to see that it does not always work. Not only during the Singapore GP, but also in qualifying for the sprint race. It just shows how everything has to come together to achieve such a result.

Piastri better and better

Piastri’s sprint race was pure class. The young Australian kept his cool, even after he had to relinquish the lead to Russell. Even better was that he was able to keep Verstappen neatly at bay in the sprint race. McLaren Racing team boss Stella said it was because Max was thinking about the championship, but if Verstappen could get close he would just try to go past. Of the last 7 races, Piastri was faster in qualifying than teammate Norris 5 times. It is not pure luck that the McLaren is suddenly very fast, Piastri picks it up very quickly and is already getting the most out of it.

Tire difference

Well, Mario Isola (Pirelli’s F1 boss): this is what we want to see! It is sometimes a bit unclear which tires are good and when they wear out. But this was brilliant! Those red tires were a lot better at the start, but collapsed quite quickly. Finally! We must honestly point out that the many safety cars in the sprint race distort the picture, otherwise all drivers on medium tires would have ultimately finished ahead of the drivers who started on soft tires. One of the reasons is the dirty and rough asphalt of Losail International Circuit.

Maximum 18 laps on a set of Pirellis

That said: what a hassle with a maximum number of laps on 1 tire. That was hardly possible on the red belt and why would you try the white one? Naturally, Pirelli wants to guarantee safety and this is an emergency measure, but before the race it was especially very confusing. This eliminates some input from the driver, as some can manage their tire wear for a very long time. So that was of no use to you now. Now we have to note that @wouter rarely manages 18 laps on a set of fresh Pirellis during the driving test.

Lewis Hamilton makes a mistake

Of course, there was room on the outside and Hamilton had much more grip. So it’s not surprising that he tries. However, Lewis simply left a little too little space and eliminated himself, putting Russell at a considerable disadvantage. It is a rare brainfart from Hamilton, because this is the first race in 2023 that he does not finish in the points. It wasn’t suddenly a titanic battle, because George had no idea that Lewis would pass. By the way, Hamilton amply admitted after the race that it was his own mistake. That’s how he is again.

Perez and Stroll undersized

We actually added Sargeant too, but he wasn’t 100% perfect this weekend. Lance Stroll is hopelessly out of shape and it is clear that it is eating away at him. Alonso performs excellently in the Aston Martin, Stroll is always 5-10 places lower.

In the case of Pérez we have to be more critical. This is absolutely not possible. It cannot be that Verstappen strings together victories and Pérez makes so many mistakes. Of course, it wasn’t his fault that he had to start in the pits, but the rest of the race was. Don’t forget that Sainz and Hamilton were already eliminated, so the damage could have been much greater.

Drivers Championship

We could already reveal this on Saturday: Verstappen is champion. But yeah, that wasn’t really exciting for a moment. But where is that the case? Well, between numbers 2 and 8 there is still quite a bit possible. In fact, number 9 – Piastri – is currently making giant leaps.

The standings after the Qatar GP 2023 in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

PositionRunnerTeamPoints1VerstappenRed Bull4332Sergio PérezRed Bull2243Lewis HamiltonMercedes1944Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1835Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari1536Charles LeclercFerrari1457Lando NorrisMcLaren1368George RussellMercedes1329Oscar PiastriMcLaren8410Lance StrollAston Martin4711Pierre GaslyAlpine4612Esteban OconAlpine4413Alexander AlbonWilliams2314Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1015Nico HülkenbergHaas916Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo617Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri318Kevin MagnussenHaas319Liam LawsonAlphaTauri220Logan SargeantWilliams021Nyck de VriesAlphaTauri022Daniel RicciardoAlphaTauri0

Constructors’ Championship

Red Bull was champion and remains champion, of course. But it is very exciting between Mercedes GP and Scuderia Ferrari. McLaren is also catching up with Aston Martin Racing. With a Ferrari and Mercedes out, McLaren could do good business. They did just that by taking P2 and P3. This is going to be a fun battle at the end of the year.

The standings after the Qatar GP 2023 in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

PositionTeamPoints1Red Bull Honda RBPT6572Mercedes3263Ferrari2984Aston Martin2305McLaren2196Alpine907Williams238Alfa Romeo169Haas1210AlphaTauri5

Qualifying match

Although we are all impressed with Liam Lawson, it is Yuki Tsunoda who is still 4-1 ahead in the qualifying match. Given that this is the 17th GP of the year, it is impossible for there to be a tie between the drivers. So Russell, Leclerc and Gasly are now narrowly ahead of their teammate again. Verstappen and Alonso make mincemeat of their teammate, especially because they are also far ahead in terms of time and positions. Albon still owns Sargeant. Nothing against Albon, but Logan has been really mediocre lately.

The standings after the GP Qatar 2023 in the qualifying match are as follows:

RunnerRunnerVerstappen15Pérez2Alonso14Stroll3Russell9Hamilton8Leclerc9Sainz jr.8Norris12Piastri5Ocon8Gasly9Hülkenberg12Magnussen5Guanyu5Bottas12Tsunoda8De Vries2Tsunoda1Ricciardo1Tsunoda4Lawson1Albon17Sargeant0

Fastest race lap

There is no limit to Verstappen and Red Bull these days. He briefly set a 1:24.319 in the penultimate lap, a lap record. Was that necessary? Nah, definitely not. Was it a possibility? Of course! So Verstappen drove a top time. Incredible. At

The mutual standings after the GP Qatar 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

RunnerTeamNumber of fastest race lapsVerstappenRed Bull6HamiltonMercedes3PérezRed Bull2RussellMercedes1ZhouAlfa Romeo1AlonsoAston Martin1

Driver of the Day

That couldn’t be anyone other than Oscar Piastri. The Australian ice rabbit was unbelievably good on Saturday and Sunday. It’s only his first season, but he seems to be doing very well. With 27% of the votes he won the Driver of the Day trophy. Completely right.

The mutual standings after the GP Qatar 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

RunnerTeamNumber of nominationsSergio PérezRed Bull3Max VerstappenRed Bull3Oscar PiastriMcLaren2Lando NorrisMcLaren2Fernando AlonsoAston Martin2Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari2Lewis HamiltonMercedes1Esteban OconAlpine1Alex AlbonWilliams1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Not quite. It seemed like a formality that Verstappen would end up on the podium. But none of the gentlemen thought McLaren would do so well.

The standings after the GP Qatar 2023 in the editorial rankings are as follows:

EditorPointsJaap (LEC, HAM, VER)90Michael (PER, VER, LEC)86Wouter (VER, LEC, SAI)78

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | Bahrain GP March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia April 2 | Australian GP April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan May 7 | GP of Miami May 28 | Monaco GP June 4 | GP of Spain June 18 | Canadian GP July 2 | GP of Austria July 9 | GP of England July 23 | GP of Hungary July 30 | GP of Belgium August 27 | GP of the Netherlands September 3 | Italian GP September 17 | Singapore GP September 24 | Japanese GP October 8 | GP of Qatar

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

October 22 | United States GP October 29 | GP of Mexico November 5 | GP of Brazil November 19 | GP of Las Vegas November 26 | Abu Dhabi GP

The first meters of the United States GP will be held on October 20 at 6:00 PM.

