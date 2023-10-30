Fixed on Monday morning, the standings after the GP Mexico 2023. All ranks, positions and overviews. We also noticed a few things about last weekend.

Regardless of the championship standings, the Mexican GP is always a very fun race. This year again the GP at Hermanos Rodriguez did not disappoint. At the start there was – as always – great hope for the Mexican hope in anxious days, Sergio Pérez.

He is in the fastest car, wants to win another race and of course wanted to show something for the home crowd. Well, we now know how that turned out. For the time being it makes little difference to the standings in the championship, but nevertheless it was a weekend where we were able to make a lot of progress.

Notable things about the Mexican Grand Prix:

Before we discuss all the ranks, positions and overviews with razor-sharp but ironic (intentionally) commentary, we start with the seven things that struck us about the race:

Daniel Ricciardo is so fast here!

Last season, Daniel Ricciardo was the bitten dog at McLaren, because he could not master that orange soapbox. We can say so, because Lando Norris proved that there was speed in it right away. At the Mexican GP in 2022, Ricciardo was SUDDENly fast after his tire change. So it is a job that suits the Australian very well. But that fourth position during qualifying and a P5 for Pérez actually say it all: swap the two. Of course, he was unable to redeem his P4 in the race, but the fact that he was able to keep up so well with the AlphaTauri is actually a small miracle.

Mexico is wonderfully unpredictable

Mexico is a unique course, both in terms of layout and elevation. And let’s not deny it: atmosphere, because that part through the stadium is great. But what’s even more amazing is the unpredictability of the course. The ‘normal’ rules do not apply to Hermanos Rodriguez. So the order and leads are a lot more interesting.

Rising line Williams

The team from Grove is not just having a good series. This is clearly a team that is improving step by step. You don’t really see that, because Albon and Sargeant are not very well matched. A good number 2 would be fitting for the team’s upward trend. That one point from the previous race (with luck) that Logan took is not enough. The team is now ready for a second driver of Albon’s caliber or better.

Local Hero Pérez

In the Netherlands there is a kind of anti-sentiment towards Pérez. The Verstappen camp has lashed out at him a few times. Something that has not gone unnoticed in Mexico. The crowd chants Sergio’s nickname (Checo) while Verstappen was in conversation (after qualifying). Now we don’t understand the hatred and envy on both sides. Pérez is also half a second per lap slower at his home race. That’s a huge gap on a small track like this. It is absolutely not a serious opponent and not even close. The performance on the track says it all. The start was a brain fart (he had no idea that Verstappen was already on the other side), but it is indicative of the Mexican.

Lame branches at a brilliant Ferrari

Now that’s quite a headline. At the start the Ferraris were very easily squeaked by the Red Bulls. Of course, they went faster. But sometimes aggressive defense really isn’t a bad thing. You can be a little brighter, especially in the first round. Of course they want to give up their P1 and P2, but you have to bite the bullet a little bit more.

But… They came out of a box like a jack of all trades during qualifying. Now we know that Leclerc is an exceptionally fast driver over one lap, but Sainz was right behind him. So Ferrari really did something good. Those scarlet red cars are very fast at times, but sometimes a driver can let off a little bit. Just look at how Ricciardo parried Hamilton until lap 11.

Great start Max Verstappen

The Red Bull was not always the ideal car to move. Verstappen’s start was perfect. He immediately got off to a good start and immediately caught up with the Ferraris, who were perhaps a bit surprised by the fast start.

Lewis Hamilton rare

In the Netherlands people sometimes have a little difficulty with Lewis Hamilton. Of course that season (2021) was very exciting. But Hamilton is in great shape and every time the car gets a little better, Hamilton seems to be able to bring something extra. This is in contrast to his teammate. Of course Hamilton had the fastest car for years, but that was also because he is the fastest driver. Hamilton has been a con since 2008

Drivers Championship

Of course, the champion is already known. And because of Lewis Hamilton’s penalty last week, the race for second place is already over, although Pérez still has three races to fail. Yet it is extremely exciting just behind it. Furthermore: Carlos Sainz rises one place. The biggest change is Daniel Ricciardo, who scores six points in one go and thus rises nicely in the overview.

The standings after the 2023 GP Mexico in the drivers’ championship are as follows

PositionRunnerTeamPoints1VerstappenRed Bull4912Sergio PérezRed Bull2403Lewis HamiltonMercedes2204Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1835Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1836Lando NorrisMcLaren1697Charles LeclercFerrari1658George RussellMercedes1519Oscar PiastriMcLaren8710Pierre GaslyAlpine5611Lance StrollAston Martin5312Esteban OconAlpine4513Alexander AlbonWilliams2714Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1015Nico HülkenbergHaas916Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri817Daniel RicciardoAlphaTauri618Guanyu ZhouAlfa Romeo619Kevin MagnussenHaas320Liam LawsonAlphaTauri221Logan SargeantWilliams122Nyck de VriesAlphaTauri0

Constructors’ Championship

Several developments are interesting here. Red Bull can still score 800 points or more. Which is somewhat bizarre. Then there is the battle between Mercedes GP and Scuderia Ferrari on the one hand and McLaren and Aston Martin on the other. Despite Williams’ upward trend, Alpine is still far too far away. Then finally there is the battle for eighth position. AlphaTauri was in the ‘Ajax position’ (stiff last) at the start, but things are going to be exciting between the team from Faenza, Haas and Alfa Romeo Racing.

The standings after the 2023 Mexican GP in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

PositionTeamPoints1Red Bull7312Mercedes3713Ferrari3494McLaren2565Aston Martin2366Alpine1017Williams288AlphaTauri169Alfa Romeo1610Haas12

Qualifying match

Daniel Ricciardo dealt a huge blow to Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese knew that he had to start at the back, but no one saw that P4 from De Honingdas coming. Things still remain extremely exciting between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Gasly takes some distance from Ocon, and Leclerc from Sainz, although the Spaniard is often a little more consistent in the race. Once again, Alexander Albon is still completely in control of his teammate.

The standings after the GP Mexico 2023 in the qualifying match are as follows:

RunnerRunnerVerstappen17Pérez2Alonso16Stroll3Russell9Hamilton10Leclerc11Sainz jr.8Norris13Piastri6Ocon8Gasly11Hülkenberg13Magnussen6Guanyu5Bottas14Tsunoda8De Vries2Tsunoda2Ricciardo2Tsunoda4Lawson1Albon19Sargeant0

Fastest race lap

Lewis Hamilton, of course! That extra point is a bonus.

The mutual standings after the GP Mexico 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

RunnerTeamNumber of fastest race lapsVerstappenRed Bull7HamiltonMercedes3PérezRed Bull2RussellMercedes1ZhouAlfa Romeo1AlonsoAston Martin1TsunodaAlphaTauri1

Driver of the Day

We had a small suspicion that Pérez could win this, if it weren’t for the fact that his race to a few hundred meters was already over. Fortunately it was Lando Norris who received the Driver of the Day trophy. The McLaren driver drove a great final stint. His overtake on George Russell was of the utmost beauty.

The mutual standings after the GP Mexico 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

RunnerTeamNumber of nominationsLando NorrisMcLaren4Sergio PérezRed Bull3Max VerstappenRed Bull3Oscar PiastriMcLaren2Fernando AlonsoAston Martin2Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari2Lewis HamiltonMercedes1Esteban OconAlpine1Alex AlbonWilliams1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

It remains exciting here too. Michael in particular is doing good business. He predicted the first two positions exactly right. Jaap scored 1 point, as Hamilton reached the podium. Wouter scores two points, as Verstappen and Hamilton ended up on the podium.

The standings after the GP Mexico 2023 in the editorial rankings are as follows:

EditorPointsJaap (HAM, RUS, NOR)101Michael (VER, HAMSAI)100Wouter (PER, VER, HAM)88

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | Bahrain GP March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia April 2 | Australian GP April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan May 7 | GP of Miami May 28 | Monaco GP June 4 | GP of Spain June 18 | Canadian GP July 2 | GP of Austria July 9 | GP of England July 23 | GP of Hungary July 30 | GP of Belgium August 27 | GP of the Netherlands September 3 | Italian GP September 17 | Singapore GP September 24 | Japanese GP October 8 | Qatar GP October 22 | GP of America October 29 | GP of Mexico

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

Grand PrixCircuitDatumFormula 1 BrazilAutódromo José Carlos Pace03 Nov. – Nov. 05 Las Vegas Las Vegas Street Circuit Nov. 17 – 19 nov. Formula 1 Abu DhabiYas Marina Circuit 24 nov. – Nov. 26

The first meters of the Brazilian GP will be held on November 3 at 3:30 PM.

