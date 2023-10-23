Check the standings after the 2023 American GP here. Oh, yes, you can also read all the things that struck us about the race here, completely free!

From remote and desolate Qatar there was a significant transition in terms of atmosphere and decoration. Even though the temperatures were quite over, the difference between the two races could not have been greater.

For the first time there were two consecutive race weekends with a sprint race. This time no championship title could be awarded (as was the case with the constructors’ title last year). But now we could have some good old-fashioned racing!

Striking things about the race

In this article you can view all the ranks, positions and overviews that matter. But before we start with that, here are 7 things that struck us about last weekend.

Pérez should easily be able to finish second. However?

We understand that it sometimes happens that a ‘second driver’ has a slightly more difficult time every now and then. That was also the case with Rubens Barrichello, Mark Webber or Valtteri Bottas. But those gentlemen were always around, except for a brain fart. At Checo this weekend went better than the previous races, but it wasn’t much of a difference. He only just reached Q3, for example. Bottas usually managed to take P2 or else P3. Things are very difficult for Sergio. It is not so much that we want to saw his chair legs, but this difference is simply too great.

Huge steps from Mercedes, especially Hamilton

There was once a period when we thought Mercedes was too dominant. After a season and a half, the point has been made and we are happy when Mercedes participates again. The step they took this weekend is a very big one.

A special mention for Lewis Hamilton. When it comes to qualifying he is exactly as good as Russell, but in the races the difference is considerable. Hamilton clearly gets the most out of this package. He keeps up the speed and seems to be as determined as he was 15 years ago.

The fact that he was disqualified like Leclerc does not change that.

Great Lando Norris

It has never been a secret that Lando Norris is one of the better drivers on the grid at the moment. But yes, if you are in a car that is not fast enough, it will take a while before you win. Norris drove a very good race. He chose his moments calmly, kept a cool head and most importantly: he remained consistent. That first victory will definitely come to this Norris in his orange McLaren.

How beautiful the circuit is!

Just a general compliment to Hermann Tilke and Miro Rivera. Circuit of the Americas is a great track. Various types of bends, two long straights, enormous height differences and plenty of places where you can overtake. It is really incomprehensible that Losail was raced while this also exists.

Alpine up

It is of course a case of ‘too little, too late.’ For a factory team, the French (from Enstone) are not yet performing at the desired level, but… They have also had a lot of bad luck this season. And last race it was Ocon who was beaten out by Oscar Piastri. But secretly there is an upward trend visible. Unfortunately, the steps that Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari have taken are even better. But things are going in the right direction.

Freefall Aston Martin

Aston Martin started so well this season. Fernando Alonso raked in the podium places. But after the summer break, the Silverstone team seems to have ended up in free fall. Fortunately, Stroll saved the honor, but Alonso dropped out with a defect in his rear suspension.

50 wins for Verstappen

Finally, let’s talk about our Dutch pride. 50 wins is a really crazy high number. But that’s not the only thing. This win was hard-fought. The Dutchman had problems with his brakes. Partly because of this, the gap was also somewhat smaller than normal.

Drivers Championship

It is a dead giveaway to say that things are very exciting behind Max Verstappen, but it is true. Because we saw from Pérez’s terrible form at the beginning of this weekend (and for most of the season) that P2 is really not a certainty. Last year he blew it in the last race. And now that can happen again, because Hamilton once again took more points than Sergio and is catching up fast.

The standings after the 2023 American GP in the drivers’ championship are as follows:

PositionRunnerTeamPoints1VerstappenRed Bull4662Sergio PérezRed Bull2403Lewis HamiltonMercedes2014Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1835Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari1716Lando NorrisMcLaren1597Charles LeclercFerrari1518George RussellMercedes1439Oscar PiastriMcLaren8310Pierre GaslyAlpine5611Lance StrollAston Martin5312Esteban OconAlpine4413Alexander AlbonWilliams2514Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1015Nico HülkenbergHaas916Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo617Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri818Kevin MagnussenHaas319Liam LawsonAlphaTauri220Logan SargeantWilliams121Nyck de VriesAlphaTauri022Daniel RicciardoAlphaTauri0

Constructors’ Championship

Of course, Red Bull has been world champion for a long time, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t exciting. It is very exciting between McLaren Racing and Aston Martin and also between Scuderia Ferrari and Mercedes GP. After this weekend, McLaren has risen to P4 at the expense of Aston.

The standings after the 2023 American GP in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

/gp

PositionTeamPoints1Red Bull Honda RBPT7062Mercedes3443Ferrari3224McLaren2425Aston Martin2366Alpine1007Williams268Alfa Romeo169Haas1210AlphaTauri10

Qualifying match

Sainz and Ocon were able to level with their teammate this weekend, but it went the other way around. Leclerc and Gasly were once again a step faster. Albon is the only one who is always faster than his teammate. It is also special that Hamilton and Russell still keep each other in balance. Kevin Magnussen was considerably faster than Nico Hülkenberg in qualifying this weekend.

The standings after the 2023 American GP in the qualifying match are as follows:

RunnerRunnerVerstappen16Pérez2Alonso15Stroll3Russell9Hamilton9Leclerc10Sainz jr.8Norris13Piastri5Ocon8Gasly10Hülkenberg12Magnussen6Guanyu5Bottas13Tsunoda8De Vries2Tsunoda2Ricciardo1Tsunoda4Lawson1Albon18Sargeant0

Fastest race lap

That was none other than… Yuki Tsunoda. For a moment it looked like Daniel Ricciardo would take the fastest race lap, but that didn’t happen. In the last lap, Yuki Tsunoda was able to try it out on soft tires on his AlphTauri. And that worked. A difference with Ricciardo (who had no chance at the back), Yuki finished in tenth place, so he also gets an extra point for that.

The head-to-head standings after the 2023 American GP in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

RunnerTeamNumber of fastest race lapsVerstappenRed Bull6HamiltonMercedes3PérezRed Bull2RussellMercedes1ZhouAlfa Romeo1AlonsoAston Martin1TsunodaAlphaTauri1

Driver of the Day

This is an audience award and the audience likes an underdog, history teaches us. That was no different this time. Once again Lando Norris was the highlight of the race.

The standings after the 2023 American GP in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

RunnerTeamNumber of nominationsSergio PérezRed Bull3Max VerstappenRed Bull3Lando NorrisMcLaren3Oscar PiastriMcLaren2Fernando AlonsoAston Martin2Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari2Lewis HamiltonMercedes1Esteban OconAlpine1Alex AlbonWilliams1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

The editors had predicted that there would be a lot of stunts. For example, Wouter thought that Checo was going to win! Jaap, on the other hand, thought Hülkenberg was going to take his first podium! Michael had gotten Zak Brown’s prediction. We now know what happened and can say that none other than Michael predicted it best. He foresaw Max’s profit (funnily enough, the other two editorial members did not) and Norris was just not in the right position.

The standings after the 2023 American GP in the editorial rankings are as follows:

(the most important news of the weekend of course, ahem, but the below will be updated due to the disqualification of Hamilton and Leclerc)

EditorPointsMichael (VERPIA, NOR)96Jaap (LEC, HAM, VER)96Wouter (PER, VER, NOR)90

These Grands Prix have already been held:

March 5 | Bahrain GP March 19 | GP of Saudi Arabia April 2 | Australian GP April 30 | GP of Azerbaijan May 7 | GP of Miami May 28 | Monaco GP June 4 | GP of Spain June 18 | Canadian GP July 2 | GP of Austria July 9 | GP of England July 23 | GP of Hungary July 30 | GP of Belgium August 27 | GP of the Netherlands September 3 | Italian GP September 17 | Singapore GP September 24 | Japanese GP October 8 | Qatar GP October 22 | GP of America

These Grands Prix are still on the calendar:

Given the Grand Prix Circuit

Formula 1 Mexico Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez 27 okt. – 29 okt.

Formula 1 Brazil Autódromo José Carlos Pace 03 Nov. – 05 Nov.

Las Vegas

Las Vegas Street Circuit

17 nov. – 19 nov.

Formule 1 Abu Dhabi

Yas Marina Circuit

24 nov. – 26 nov.

The first meters of the Mexican GP will be held on October 25 at 6:00 PM.

This article Standings after the American GP 2023 and six things that struck us first appeared on Ruetir.