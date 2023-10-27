Bianconeri in front on social media, Nerazzurri in the stands. On November 26th Allianz Stadium already sold out for the big match

Vincenzo D’Angelo-Marco Guidi

27 October – MILAN

The old rivalry is back. On the one hand, Inter, in search of scudetto number 20 and the second star to sew on their shirt. On the other, Juve, which already has three stars and can proudly show off its 36 titles. In a month there will be the first match on the pitch, but in the meantime there is already an air of an Italian derby for the scudetto. To the joy of the 12 million Italian fans (8 for the Bianconeri, 4 for the Nerazzurri), who returned to guarantee extraordinary numbers. At the stadium as on TV, because Inter and Juve ensure share peaks: the two most watched matches so far have a third “ally”, Milan, ready to join the Italian battle: Milan-Juve was seen by 1, 98 million spectators, Inter-Milan (played on Saturday at 6pm) with 1.61 million. For Inter, it remains the match with the most spectators (75,571), while at the Turin Stadium the peak was reached on the occasion of Juve-Lazio (40,565).

STADIUM EFFECT Average attendance at 95% of capacity

The sold out events at the Meazza are no longer news, even if – derby aside – no big matches have yet been played at Inter’s home ground. Zhang’s club comes from seasons marked by record revenues and attendance at the stadium, and this year too it recorded the record for season tickets: almost 41 thousand. The average spectators say 73,151, or 96.4% of capacity: if we don’t reach 100% it’s only “due” to the guest sector. And the box office is a factor for the club’s coffers: the derby of last September 16th guaranteed a gross takings of 6,274,951, the second highest in Serie A. At Juventus, however, after the complications of last season, the fans they left with a few more doubts. The company has not officially communicated the subscriber figure, but the estimate is around 16 thousand subscriptions, a slight decrease compared to 2022-23. The Juventus team brought the enthusiasm back to the environment with the results, starting in the pre-season to overcome the initial distrust. And today we breathe a different air. Suffice it to say that the big match on November 26th against Inter is already sold out, perhaps in the hope that it will once again become “The” Scudetto challenge. The Allianz Stadium is recording an average of over 39 thousand spectators, more than 94% of capacity.

SOCIAL MEDIA Boom Juve with CR7 Inter on the rise

The clubs have also grown a lot on the various platforms, but the Ronaldo effect has had a devastating impact on the Juventus brand around the world, so much so as to also favor its social media explosion, where the Juventus advantage becomes overwhelming: between On Instagram and Tik Tok, Juve boasts a total of 139 million followers, while Inter “stops” at 56.7 million. The Nerazzurri club has increased its numbers impressively since Zhang became president: Steven has given a strong swerve in the work on digital content, to allow the Nerazzurri brand to grow faster and reach every corner of the globe. The Bianconeri, however, in 2021 even became the most followed Italian brand on Instagram, overtaking the well-known fashion house Gucci.

THE Nerazzurri FAN CLUBS at the top: the Bianconeri doubled

And fan clubs around the world are also growing. Inter Clubs are present on five continents: 980 (of which 850 in Italy) and boast over 180 thousand members and 67 nations represented. Extraordinary data that is updated from year to year, precisely due to the constant growth throughout the world, with the recent turning point in the United States, with the opening of four new Inter Clubs. Today it will also be Inter Milan, but it has maintained the status of birth: International. There are 528 associations affiliated with Juve in the world, of which 398 in Italy. In 2023, over 25 thousand people signed up for the Member card, while there is more uncertainty about the number of members, which should consolidate around 150 thousand. In short, super numbers for a passion that never dies, like the rivalry between the two worlds, the Nerazzurri of Inter and the Bianconeri of Juventus. On the way to the scudetto, the Italian derby is back

October 27, 2023 (modified October 27, 2023 | 1:15 pm)

