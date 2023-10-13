loading…

Sri Lanka, heavily indebted to China, was forced to license Beijing’s research vessels; Shi Yan 6, enter the port. Photo/X/China Media Group via India Today

COLUMBUS – Sri Lanka, a country in South Asia, is facing a series of economic challenges and complex strategic maneuvers today. He is caught between a growing debt crisis and strategic influence China, its largest lender.

While grappling with its economic difficulties, Sri Lanka is also witnessing China’s growing presence and influence in the region.

Quoting from the dailymirror.lk page, Friday (13/10/2023), Sri Lanka officially has foreign debt of more than USD 50 billion, and most of it—around 10%—is debt to China. This enormous debt includes both official loans and less visible commercial loans from China’s commercial banks.

According to the Sri Lankan think-tank, the Advocata Institute, the island nation owes USD 119 million to the China Development Bank Corporation, USD 232 million to the China Development Bank, and USD 232 million to the Export-Import Bank of China.

Despite many promises from Chinese officials to help Sri Lanka in restructuring its debt, concrete action is still difficult to take. Sri Lanka still really needs help in the form of a bailout package of USD 3 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While the first tranche of aid has been received, disbursement of the second tranche of aid depends on China and other bilateral lenders restructuring the terms of their debt with Sri Lanka.

China initially participated in discussions with other creditors, including India and Japan, offering a two-year moratorium on debt payments and even exploring the possibility of providing new loans. However, China later changed its stance, creating obstacles in Sri Lanka’s efforts to obtain IMF assistance.

Tri-State Negotiating Committee

In an effort to overcome the problem of debt restructuring, Japan, India and France formed a negotiating committee. The committee invited China to participate in discussions. However, China chose to engage directly with Sri Lanka, and assured that there would be no preferential treatment in the process.

“As months have passed since then, there has been no real progress in the Japan-India-France creditors committee as there has been no progress from China,” wrote a Japanese financial daily citing diplomatic sources.