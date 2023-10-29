As reported by the director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth himself

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second part of the remake of this renowned installment of the saga.

The Final Fantasy franchise is one of the most important if we talk about RPG games, especially if we focus on those called JRPGs, which today, rather than being a title developed in Japan, are a series of role-playing releases that have certain characteristics of their own. We will all agree that the seventh installment of this Square Enix saga is the most recognized of all, and is considered one of the best games in history. Now we are close to receiving the second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake, a game in which we should see “that scene”which has raised a lot of speculation on the part of users.

Of course, we recommend discretion, since later we will talk about spoilers for the original version of Final Fantasy VIIthe most recognized title in the saga, and which was released in 1998, but even so, many people may not know about the fatal fate of one of its main characters.

That moment may be more important in the remake

As you may have guessed, the moment in question is Aerith’s death at the hands of Sephirothresulting in one of the most shocking and unexpected situations in the world of video games, as well as a moment highly spoiled over the years. There are few people who do not know about this particular event, and therefore many users should know that this second part of the remake should cover this moment.

Due to various interviews We have been able to know the official confirmation of thisand we know perfectly well that this second part of the remake will cover up to that point, but we also have to take into account that this new version does not keep the story intact, so many players have speculated with the possibility that it will be something different from what we saw in ’98.

Now we have been able to learn about an interview that Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, has given to the Indonesian media Gamebrott, in which he specifically talks about this shocking moment. Asked exactly about that moment, he answers the following: “So that question and for all the players regarding the ‘you know what’ moment, we can confirm that we will give you a ‘big surprise’. So you can expect it in the game”.

For now we simply have to remain patient, and that is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled to be released on February 28, 2024 for PlayStation 5, at which point we can check if all the theories are correct or not.

