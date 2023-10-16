In recent years, Square Enix has been in a tailspin due to a series of bad decisions and the lackluster results or failures of some of its major video games. The situation has worsened after the Japanese company divested itself of most of its operations in the West by selling studios to Embracer Group and later with its attempts in the NFT and games-as-a-service sector. This has impacted finances and its share price is collapsing.

Square Enix share price continues to fall

According to a report by Takashi Mochizuki, a Bloomberg reporter, Square Enix’s share price on the Japan Stock Exchange closed at less than ¥5000 JPY, $33 USD, registering the lowest price that has been reached since the May 22, 2020. Reviewing Square Enix’s history in the stock market, we discovered that after the rebound in its shares in April 2023, everything has been downhill for the Japanese company with everything and the launch of an AAA like Final Fantasy XVI.

Square Enix in a tailspin

Square Enix shares down in recent months – Chart and image: Yahoo! Finance

Why did the market lose confidence in Square Enix?

In addition to selling the studios it had in the West since it did not achieve great success with any of its franchises, Square Enix opted for some exclusivity contracts on consoles with PlayStation for important titles such as Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI which have had good but slow results and in the end seem to not meet investors’ expectations.

At the same time, the Japanese company does not seem to have a defined direction since it does not want to continue making video games with a purely Japanese theme in an attempt to conquer the West, however this change has generated more doubts than certainty. Likewise, the interest in NFTs and games as a service played a trick on the perception of the company.

Recently, the approach with Xbox was made official, which will initially result in the arrival of Final Fantasy XIV to the Microsoft ecosystem. In the same way, rumors from recognized sources indicate that Square Enix will give in on its console exclusivity strategy and the important titles it has on the market in recent years will come to Xbox.

