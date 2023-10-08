Among all the anime premieres this month, the one that stands out the most is Season 2 of SPY×FAMILY. If you are a fan of this anime, you probably already made time every Saturday morning to watch the new weekly episode, but you still have a question about when the last episode of Season 2 will air. Fortunately, there is already an official answer.

SPY×FAMILY debuted with a season consisting of 25 episodes that aired in 2 parts in Japan. The second coincided with the broadcast in the West, last December. With Season 2, something similar will happen in terms of the end date, but this means that the number of episodes will be fewer.

How many episodes will SPY×FAMILY Season 2 have?

Today we finally learned the extension of Season 2 of SPY×FAMILY, because within the framework of the beginning of the broadcast, those responsible for the project announced that it will be made up of 12 episodes, as reported animetv_jp.

The above means that Season 2 will be almost half the length of Season 1.

Taking into account the number of episodes and their monthly premiere, we can know that the last broadcast would be scheduled for next December 23. It is important to remember that the release schedule is subject to change in case something unforeseen occurs, although it is very unlikely.

Below we leave you with the episode release schedule (every Saturday at 9:30 AM, Mexico City time).

When will all the episodes of SPY×FAMILY Season 2 premiere?

Episode 1 — October 7 Episode 2 — October 14 Episode 3 — October 21 Episode 4 — October 28 Episode 5 — November 4 Episode 6 — November 11 Episode 7 — November 18 Episode 8 — November 25 Episode 9 — December 2 Episode 10 — December 9 Episode 11 — December 16 Episode 12 — December 23