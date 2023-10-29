SPY×FAMILY Season 2 is ongoing and every Saturday fans can watch a new adventure of the Forger family. However, this weekend those responsible for the anime announced that the voice of the adorable Anya Forger will change. Why did Anya from SPY×FAMILY change her voice? Through Twitter, the franchise’s official account revealed that voice actress Megan Shipman will no longer provide her voice to Anya Forger. The reason? She just welcomed her first daughter, so she will have a period of maternity leave. “Everyone on the SPY×FAMILY team has been amazing in helping me organize my temporary maternity retreat and I am so grateful to Bryn for filling in for me while I take some time to enjoy motherhood! Thank you all,” express Shipman. Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023 Although the dubbing of SPY×FAMILY Season 2 has not been completed, it will not be delayed due to Shipman’s absence, as voice actress Bryn Apprill will temporarily take over Shipman’s role to play Anya. This change will only affect users who watch the anime with English dubbing, since Shipman is the voice of Anya in English, so the voices of the same character in other languages ​​will not have changes.

If you are one of the fans who watches anime in English, don’t worry, Bryn Apprill is an experienced American voice acting and dubbing actress who has not only worked on dozens of animes, but also films and video games.

It was not mentioned how long Shipman’s maternity leave will be and it is not known how many or which episodes will be affected.

