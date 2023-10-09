The publisher Bandai Namco and the developer Groove Box Japan have released the first official trailer for the adventure game SPYxANYA: Operation Memories. In the title, players will take control of Anya Forger, an orphan with telepathic abilities who was adopted by Loid Forger. Find below the trailer of the game system. Below is an overview via the official website:

Anya Forger has a new school assignment: creating a photo diary! We collect memories by going to school on weekdays and going to all kinds of exciting places like the beach or an art museum on days off, looking for subjects to photograph. Take memorable photos to complement her diary as you experience everyday life as Anya. Will Anya be able to complete her photo diary?

Characteristics

See SPY x FAMILY through Anya’s eyes: Assigned by Eden College to keep a photo diary, players must take memorable photos of Anya, to complete her diary through outings that include parks, beaches, dog parks, aquariums and museums.

Take photos when Anya finds something interesting :tfind something that catches Anya’s attention to take photos of her, her family and friends. Good photos will be saved as Anya’s memories.

Lots of fun and mini-games: A variety of over 15 mini-games are available for players. Enjoy games based on typical scenes from the anime: from bowling to training with Yor, to earn points and unlock costumes and items.

Create your own style: Customize Forgers with unlockable costumes and other items to create your own style and increase the fun of the game even more. Also use photo mode to create the perfect portrait of the Forger family.

SPYxANYA Operation Memories will arrive in 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch e PC tramite Steam. Continue to follow us for more information.

