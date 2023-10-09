Good news for Spy X Family fans! This is one of the most anticipated games for Nintendo Switch players. In this case, we are talking about Spy X Anya: Operation Memories, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console. After learning details about the second season of the anime, there is now more content.

We already know that this game will be released on December 21, 2023, at least in Japan. In this way, fans already know when they will be able to get it on Nintendo Switch in the country. Now, after detailing all the editions of this game, we have the first trailer in its western version. You already know that yesterday it was offered in Japanese.

Here you can see it:

In this delivery, Anya Forger has a new mission at school: create a photo diary! Players will spend time with Anya, her family, and her friends at school, her house, the beach, various museums, and other popular places, and take photos to complete the photo diary with memorable moments. In addition to these excursions, users They will be able to enjoy mini-games, unlock outfits and give a special touch to Anya’s memories making the people around her look very stylish outfits.

What do you think?

Fuente.