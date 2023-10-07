Spy X Family premieres its Season 2, today, October 7, 2023. Although this second season of the anime It will not be completely based on the mangaits creators have full faith that it will captivate the audience it had in its first season, and many new fans.

The story of the Forgers has only just begun, and this new season will be full of mystery, humor and new characters that will give more meaning to the plot. Stories that remain to be told, and we will follow Anya’s growth very closely. These are the official premiere times:

Spy X Family Season 2 airs October 7, 2023 at 23:00 JST in Japan. These are the hours in other countries:

5:30 p.m. (Europe). 8:30am PT 9:30pm IST 11:30am EST 4:30pm BST 9:30am MST 10:30am CT

Additionally, this second season can be seen through Crunchyroll, a platform on which All previous anime content is also available. If you want to know more premieres of this fall 2023 season, do not hesitate to take a look at our web section.