This note may include spoilers for SPY x FAMILY season 1

The second season of SPY x FAMILY is a couple of days away and all fans are already eager to know how the story of Anya and her adoptive parents will continue. Because of this, we will tell you when and at what time the first episode of the second season will air on Crunchyroll.

The Forgers are ready to continue their mission

What happened in the last episode of SPY x FAMILY?

As you surely remember, chapter 25 of the anime took us to the moment when the social meeting takes place at Anya’s academy, so her foster father, Loid Forger (Twilight), infiltrates to get the first contact with her target: Donovan Desmond.

This is the trailer for the second season of SPY x FAMILY:

At what time and where does the new season of the anime premiere?

If you want to know how the Forgers’ mission will continue, let us tell you that episode 1 of season 2 of SPY x FAMILY will premiere this Saturday, October 7 at 9:30 AMcentral Mexico time.

It is worth mentioning that the only platform that will allow you to watch the new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site (you can watch the first season for free with ads).

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

